WATCH: A detailed breakdown of Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s sheer genius in world title win over Superbon in Bangkok

Nearly two months have passed, yet Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s brutal dismantling of Superbon in their highly anticipated rematch remains a hot topic in the combat sports world.

After their razor-close first encounter in December 2023, the two elite strikers ran it back for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE 170. Fighting in front of a raucous, sold-out crowd at Bangkok’s Impact Arena this past January, Tawanchai delivered a statement performance.

The 25-year-old sensation wasted no time asserting his dominance, showcasing his signature lightning-fast speed and devastating power. He peppered Superbon with crisp boxing combinations from mid-range, keeping his fellow Thai icon on wobbly legs early in the first round.

Sensing blood in the water, Tawanchai turned up the heat in the second frame. He overwhelmed Superbon with relentless pressure, dropping him three times en route to a commanding technical knockout victory — cementing his reign atop the division and earning a well-deserved $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong

Tawanchai has sights on interim kickboxing gold at ONE 172

However, there’s no time to rest. On March 23 at ONE 172, Tawanchai heads straight back into battle, this time stepping into enemy territory to face Japan’s own Masaaki Noiri at the legendary Saitama Super Arena.

The stakes are higher than ever as they clash for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship.

Though widely revered for his Muay Thai brilliance, Tawanchai has already proven his kickboxing pedigree with back-to-back victories over Davit Kiria and Jo Nattawut in 2023.

Now, fresh off his emphatic win over Superbon, he looks to ride that momentum and carve his name into history as the promotion’s latest two-sport world champion.

ONE 172 will be aired live worldwide via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

