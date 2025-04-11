  • home icon
WATCH: Get up close with a ringside view of towering Nabil Anane's stunning knockdown of Superlek in Japan showdown

By Nissi Icasiano
Modified Apr 11, 2025 18:06 GMT
Nabil Anane (left), Superlek (right) [Photo via ONE Championship]
Nabil Anane (left), Superlek (right) [Photo via ONE Championship]

Several weeks have passed, but Nabil Anane's dominant three-round dismantling of Superlek Kiatmoo9 in their bantamweight Muay Thai rematch at ONE 172 this past March still has many fans in disbelief.

There, the ONE interim bantamweight world champion had Superlek's number from start to finish. He put forth a nearly flawless performance in the presence of a passionate crowd at the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan to cruise to a clear-cut unanimous decision victory.

Fueled by his June 2023 heartbreaking loss at the hands of Superlek, the Thai-Algerian rising star sent the audience into a frenzy by knocking down the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion with a staggering head kick in the opening frame.

Watch the ringside view of that sequence posted by ONE Championship on Instagram below:

Although Superlek managed to return to his feet and beat the count, Anane remained relentless in the next two stanzas, picking "The Kicking Machine" apart to earn the undivided nod of the judges on the scorecards.

Nabil Anane vs. Superlek III may happen later this year

With Nabil Anane getting his revenge at ONE 172, there is a huge possibility that he may cross paths with Superlek Kiatmoo9 again in a rubber match.

During the blockbuster card's post-event press conference, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong hinted that the two rivals could collide in a third encounter for the vacant ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

It can be recalled that Superlek relinquished his status as a two-sport king and his possession of the aforementioned divisional crown after flunking his hydration test during the official weigh-in window.

As a result, Superlek's rematch against Anane was downgraded to a three-round, non-title duel.

Given that there is a need to enshrine an undisputed ruler to occupy the throne atop the weight class, Sityodtong went as far as suggesting that the potential final chapter in the feud between Anane and Superlek could happen later this year.

