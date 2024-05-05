Ashwagandha supplement brand issues statement on ostarine after getting blamed for Ryan Garcia's failed drug test

Boxing star Ryan Garcia is currently invovled in a controversy surrounding drug test failure following his fight against Devin Haney.

In a letter issued by VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency), it was found that Garcia had failed two drug tests - one taken the day before the fight and one on fight day after the culmination of the event. The samples taken from 'KingRy' on those two occasions showed elevated levels of ostarine and 19-norandosterone.

The 25-year-old denied the use of PEDs for his clash agaisnt Haney and suggested that him taking Ashwagandha may have contributed to his failed drug tests.

This resulted in Ashwagandha supplement brand Gai Herbs issuing a statement to clear the air about the herb and its uses.

"Contrary to any recent confusion, Gaia Herbs' Ashwagandha Root doesn't contain Ostarine. Ashwagandha has been a revered adaptogen for more than 2,000 years, traditionally used to support a healthy response to stress. No one has been fighting for modern purity, potency and transparency standards more than Gaia Herbs."

Check out the statement below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Apart from the failed drug tests, Garcia also came in 3.2 pounds overweight for the fight. On fight day, 'The Flash' got the better of his opponent and outclassed him for the majority of the encounter. Garcia scored three knockdowns in the match and went on to win via majority decision.

The victory had earned Garcia praise from all corners of the combat sports world. But with the news of the failed drug tests, the 25-year-old is facing a lot of backlash.

UFC superstar Conor McGregor also fired shots at 'KingRy' for his alleged use of PEDs and called for a 'lifetime ban' against him.

"Cheated the weight and was juiced, liftetime ban. Sad to see, sad to say. Sad and a bit sick. Don't come near me if I see you ever Ryan Garcia, I am atually disgusted."

Check out Conor McGregor's full message to Ryan Garcia below:

Expand Tweet