What is Ashwagandha? How does it help an athlete? Properties and benefits of the medicinal herb Ryan Garcia blames for his positive drug test

Ryan Garcia has suggested that an Ashwagandha supplement may have played a role in his alleged failed drug tests.

Garcia missed weight for his fight against Devin Haney but beat 'The Dream' via majority decision. As such, Haney remains the WBC super lightweight champion.

Additionally, Garcia has tested positive for steroids/PEDs (Performance Enhancing Drugs) with respect to that matchup. If he fails to prove his innocence, the fight's result could be overturned into an NC (No Contest).

VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Association) has issued a letter to multiple media outlets, highlighting that Garcia tested positive for the PED ostarine on tests conducted the day prior to and the day of the boxing match.

As reported by ESPN, Garcia's A-sample screened positive for 19-norandrosterone as well, but that PED's presence is considered to be unconfirmed, and additional analysis of the same would be conducted. Besides, 'KingRy,' who's often been accused of recreational drug use, has a 10-day time period to request the testing of his B-sample.

Devin Haney, a devout Muslim, expressed his gratitude toward Allah in a tweet. Furthermore, he provided a statement to ESPN and lambasted his longtime rival for the alleged steroid use.

Ryan Garcia denied the allegations. Moreover, Garcia indicated that he used an Ashwagandha supplement, a Gaia Herbs 'Ashwagandha Root' supplement, which likely caused the positive tests. He tweeted:

"My bad I shouldn't have took this"

Properties and benefits of Ashwagandha, the supplement Ryan Garcia blames

Mentions of the Ashwagandha herb can be found in ancient Indian texts as a part of Ayurveda (traditional Indian medicine system) since 6000 BCE. The Vedic discovery has long been utilized as a medicine/health supplement in India and other countries too. Presently, Ashwagandha (scientific name: Withania somnifera) is cultivated in several parts of Asia and Africa, and it is also grown in Israel.

Per the National Library of Medicine, the herb is considered to be a 'Rasayana' (i.e., rejuvenator). It's one of the most significant and widely-utilized Ayurvedic herbs. It boasts a myriad of health benefits, including being anti-arthritic, anti-stress, anti-tumor, and neuroregenerative. The antioxidant properties prevent and repair cellular damage, besides benefitting the reproductive system.

The supplement Ryan Garcia used might have ingredients in addition to the original herb. As for the herb, it's been used by martial artists since ancient times. The herb's biologically active chemical components include alkaloids and saponins. It ranges from being an aphrodisiac, anthelmintic, astringent, diuretic, stimulant, narcotic, thermogenic, and more.

Some of the oldest martial arts in the world, including India's Kalaripayattu and Malla-yuddha, have witnessed practitioners use it as a part of their diet.

Nevertheless, since the Ryan Garcia-Devin Haney fight transpired in New York, USA, not in India, it's unclear how the Ashwagandha use would be dealt with by American regulatory bodies based on US drug use laws in regard to professional boxing. Presently, the herb isn't approved by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration).