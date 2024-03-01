"Bro looks cooked out of his damn mind" - Fans react as Ryan Garcia addresses cocaine allegations, admits to drinking alcohol and smoking weed

Ryan Garcia recently addressed his alleged drug use and vehemently denied using cocaine. He even offered to undergo a live drug test to prove his innocence. However, 'KingRy' admitted that he has indulged in alcohol and marijuana.

Garcia is set to meet Devin Haney in the squared circle for a junior welterweight title fight on April 20 in New York. Ahead of their highly anticipated showdown, the two met at a press conference in Los Angeles to promote their fight. Both boxers wore their most confident attitudes and ended the evening with a heated face-off, which saw Haney give Garcia a piece of his mind.

During the presser, Haney asked Garcia, who had a sore throat, to stop using cocaine to preserve his voice. The 25-year-old replied:

"I want to clarify some things. I don't do cocaine. I would do a live drug test... I drink, and I smoke weed, and so has the majority of this room."

After Haney pressed Garcia about his admission and questioned the effects of his words on young fans, someone in the audience pointed out that nobody is perfect. 'KingRy' continued:

"You finally got somebody that raised their hands saying I'm real, I'm like this, I do drink, I do smoke, now what? Guess what? We all have flaws, and we all evolve as people."

After Ariel Helwani posted a clip of Garcia's statements on X, fans flocked to the comments section to express their reactions.

Expand Tweet

One fan wrote:

"Bro looks cooked out of his damn mind."

Another fan asked:

"He been around Jon Jones lately?"

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @arielhelwani on X

Devin Haney accuses Ryan Garcia of being drunk during their press conference in Las Vegas

Earlier this week, Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia faced off in a pre-fight press conference in Las Vegas. The event turned out to be a heated affair and ended with both boxers sharing an intense face-off before being separated.

In the aftermath, Haney accused Garcia of being sloshed during the presser and slammed him for his actions. The junior welterweight champion also suggested that Garcia's unpreparedness could postpone the fight date.

During an interview with Fight Hub TV, 'The Dream' explained his problem with Garcia's drunkenness and said:

"Ryan was at the m*****f******* press conference drunk as a skunk. Hopefully, he gets it together before April 20th, and I’m gonna have him punch drunk on the day. Ryan is trying to get the fight moved to a later date in Las Vegas. We can’t do it, what is he talking about?"

Catch Devin Haney's comments below (0:10):