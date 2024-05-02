Ryan Garcia reportedly tests positive for drugs, vehemently denies allegation - "Somebody paying somebody"

The controversy surrounding Ryan Garcia continues to unfold days after his upset win over Devin Haney.

According to a VADA letter sent to multiple media outlets on Wednesday, May 1, Garcia tested positive for the banned performance-enhancing drug Ostarine the day before and the day of the fight.

Ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator that is found in some supplements but is not approved by the FDA.

ESPN's Mike Coppinger reported that Garcia has 10 days to request that his B-sample be tested. His A-sample also screened positive for 19-Norandrosterone, but the presence of the substance was not confirmed at the time of writing this article.

Garcia came in over the 140-pound mark for the title, so he could not win the title even though he won the fight.

Ahead of the fight, Garcia's mental health and potential substance abuse were a huge talking point. His erratic behavior on social media led many to believe that he was having a psychological breakdown. After the fight, Garcia admitted that it was all part of a pre-planned ruse to promote the fight and distract his opponent. However, he admitted to drinking heavily in the fight buildup.

Ryan Garcia denies all allegations

Ryan Garcia reacted to the news on social media completely denying the allegations. He posted a "LOL" with crying emojis on X immediately after the news came out. He went live to slam the report as "fake news", as per CBS Sports' Brent Brookhouse:

"You guys can see fake news. Fake f***ing news. Don't believe these f***ers. I never f***ing took a steroid in my f***ing life. I don't even know how that shit, it's the weirdest shit ever. ... Somebody paying somebody."

He also went on X and claimed that the violation stemmed from using Ashwagandha, a nightshade variant native to Asia and Africa. It is known for its stress alleviation and anxiety-reducing properties.

Garcia, 25, knocked Devin Haney down thrice in their encounter and secured an impressive majority decision win that earned him accolades from across the combat sports world. However, the victory now stands to be overturned unless the B-sample tests negative, which is rare.