Ryan Garcia breaks silence on truth behind pre-fight antics, reveals legitimacy of Bohemian Grove claims - "We’re going to go to Congress with it"

Ryan Garcia recently opened up about his pre-fight antics during the weeks leading up to his boxing match against Devin Haney. 'KingRy' also addressed the explosive claims he made about Bohemian Grove and revealed what he's planning to do with the evidence he has in his possession.

For context, Garcia accused members of a secret society called Bohemian Grove of kidnapping him a few weeks before his fight against Haney. He alleged that the hyper-exclusive club members forced him to watch illegal pornography as part of a ritual and dismissed any speculations about him being under the influence of drugs or narcotics.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, Garcia claimed to have documented evidence of everything he saw and planned to release it to the public. Given the extent of his erratic and unpredictable behavior leading up to the fight, many speculated that he was suffering from a mental breakdown and needed medical help.

During a recent interview on the PDB Podcast, Garcia revealed that he was actually trolling the masses and had pre-planned his actions. He said:

"We had it pre-recorded months ago. What did I say was going to happen? I'm going to make sure everybody thinks I'm going crazy... I was already planning weeks and weeks and months behind."

He later addressed his Bohemian Grove claims and said:

"I actually do have videos... We're going to go to Congress with it... There's also other people that have videos... I'm just not going to put that on the internet, that's disgusting."

Catch Ryan Garcia's comments below (0:10):

Ryan Garcia recalls seeing a "vision" related to Bohemian Grove in 2021

In the same interview, Ryan Garcia opened up about a vision he had of Bohemian Grove in 2021 and iterated that there were several people who could back up his claims.

As mentioned above, Garcia made extensive claims about the hyper-exclusive invite-only club and accused their members of putting him through a horrid ritualistic ordeal.

He also claimed that he knew people who have experienced these things spiritually and revealed that he had an interesting vision in 2021:

"There's actually a lot of people that have come forward to me. A lot of these things I have experienced, not only spiritually but in my spiritual senses, before I even knew about the Bohemian Grove."

He continued:

"I had a vision in 2021... I've seen like a beast coming out of San Francisco, and I've seen the San Francisco Bridge, and then I saw like the woods, and I saw people doing really weird things, and I went up to my friend and said, 'Hey, man, is there a place where people do weird things in the wood?' he said, 'What are you talking about is Bohemian Grove."

Catch Ryan Garcia's comments below (7:55):