“Ask Nate Diaz about me” - Jorge Masvidal says he would 'break' Jake Paul in boxing match, but claims UFC contract stands in the way

Jorge Masvidal opened up about the possibility of fighting Jake Paul in a boxing match in the future and shared his thoughts on 'The Problem Child's most recent win over UFC veteran Nate Diaz.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, 'Gamebred' was asked what would transpire should he transition to boxing for a bout against Paul. The former 'BMF' title holder mentioned that he doesn't believe he would have any trouble against the YouTuber-turned-boxer and that it would be a mismatch.

He said:

"If we were in a boxing sparring session, I break that dude...He couldn't handle my pace, my speed, or my power. You know, he could ask his sparring partner for 10-rounds Nate Diaz about me...I'll eat him alive, man."

'Gamebred' also brought up that their current contracts would make a hypothetical boxing bout between the two unlikely to materialize. Despite his retirement, Jorge Masvidal mentioned that he is currently signed with the UFC and would require their permission before being eligible to compete in a boxing bout, saying:

"I wouldn't get in there with Jake [Paul], right, because the UFC you know, I've talked to them about matches like that. I'm still signed to the UFC and I have to get permission from the UFC."

Due to Jake Paul being under contract with the PFL, it doesn't appear as though the UFC would allow Jorge Masvidal to fight him in a boxing match, but it would be interesting to see if they allowed him to if it was against another opponent.

Former UFC heavyweight champions headlining Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred Bareknuckle event

Jorge Masvidal continues to be involved in combat sports as he currently promotes his own promotion, Gamebred FC. His next event is set to feature a rematch 15 years in the making.

Former UFC heavyweight champions Fabricio Werdum and Junior dos Santos will headline this Friday's Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA event, which will take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. They fought at UFC 90, which saw 'JDS' earn a first-round TKO win and a post-fight bonus for Knockout of the Night.

The TKO win made for an impressive UFC debut for 'Cigano' as he surged the heavyweight rankings before eventually becoming heavyweight champion three years later.