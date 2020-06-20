Aspen Ladd out of UFC on ESPN 12 fight

Aspen Ladd has revealed on social media that she will not be able to compete at UFC on ESPN 12.

Aspen Ladd was supposed to fight Sara McMann but is now out because of injury.

UFC 229 Khabib v McGregor: Weigh-Ins

Aspen Ladd is one of the most decorated prospects at the women's Bantamweight Division. A fighter with a record of 9-1, which includes wins over former UFC Featherweight title challenger, Yana Kunitskaya, former Invicta FC Bantamweight champion, Tonya Evinger and many more, Aspen Ladd has earned a fan following across the MMA base.

Aspen Ladd was scheduled to fight fellow contender and Invicta FC alumni, Sara McMann. Sara McMann who stands with a record of 12-5 and in her last fight bounced back from a disappointing two-fight losing streak by defeating Lina Lansberg, a fighter whom even Aspen Ladd has defeated.

Aspen Ladd posts on social media that she won't be competing in the UFC card

However, Aspen Ladd today has revealed that she won't be able to compete on the UFC card because of recent injuries. Aspen Ladd in her post revealed that she had suffered injuries during training but continued to train for the fight. She later went to a doctor who advised an MRI scan which has now revealed that she is suffering from two grade 3 tears. This has made sure Aspen Ladd won't be able to compete on the upcoming card. Aspen Ladd's entire statement can be read below.

Aspen Ladd was first scheduled to fight Juliana Pena but since the latter had to pull out of the fight she got a new opponent in Sara McMann. The fight was an important one for Aspen Ladd who lost a massive momentum by losing to Germaine De Randamie. It was an option for her to regain all of the lost force behind her name.

Now, she will most probably sit out the year on sidelines. Finding a replacement would be tough in these times, given there is a pandemic and most fighters can't travel in or out of the United States.

Aspen Ladd is still one of the brightest MMA prospects and is for sure someone who will bounce back from this stronger than before. The question, for now, is by when will she return in a division which currently simply has no contenders for the champion, Amanda Nunes.