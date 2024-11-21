  • home icon
  "Aspire to be the greatest" - Dricus Du Plessis links up with African sports icons AB de Villiers and Victor Matfield

"Aspire to be the greatest" - Dricus Du Plessis links up with African sports icons AB de Villiers and Victor Matfield

By Puneet Sharma
Modified Nov 21, 2024 14:28 GMT
Dricus du Plessis (left) and AB de Villiers (right) recently crossed paths [Image courtesy: Getty]
Dricus du Plessis (left) and AB de Villiers (right) recently crossed paths [Images courtesy: Getty]

UFC middleweight king Dricus du Plessis recently crossed paths with some South African sports legends. This included former cricketer AB de Villiers and ex-rugby player Victor Matfield.

Du Plessis uploaded an Instagram post that featured a picture of the three individuals standing together. In the caption, 'Stillknocks' showered praise on the the two sports icons and shared how he was inspired by them to achieve great success in his MMA career:

"Surround yourself with greatness and learn from them, take insipration and aspire to be the greatest. That you for being great AB de Villiers, Victor Matfield. Fourie du Preez!"
Du Plessis was last seen in action in August 2024 when he went toe-to-toe against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305. The fight card took place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

The South African proved himself to be the better fighter that night as he submitted Adesanya with a rear-naked choke in the fourth round. With the victory, du Plessis became the first fighter to score a submission victory over 'The Last Stylebender'.

What's next for Dricus du Plessis in the UFC?

Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev seem to be the two frontrunners for a title clash against Dricus du Plessis, with the middleweight champion seemingly more interested in a fight against the latter.

During an interview with ESPN MMA, du Plessis shared how a possible win over Chimaev could help him earn a shot at UFC light heavyweight gold:

"If I beat Khamzat Chimaev - I beat Robert Whittaker, then I beat Sean Strickland, then I beat Israel Adesanya, then I beat Khamzat Chimaev, that warrants a double title fight. And I think that might just be it. I have a vision and I can't picture something more perfect than that. But to be completely honest, I do not care who it is."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (17:34):

youtube-cover

Edited by Harvey Leonard
