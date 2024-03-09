"At age of 23 your professional record was 2-1" - Muhammad Mokaev claps back at top UFC flyweight's criticism of his latest win

Muhammad Mokaev does not believe criticism of his recent win over Alex Perez is warranted.

Shortly after Mokaev's 12th professional win at UFC Vegas 88, No.1-ranked flyweight contender Brandon Royval appeared on The MMA Hour to discuss the current 125-pound title picture. Royval, who recently defeated Brandon Moreno in the main event of UFC Mexico City, claimed that the Russian-English fighter's performance was not worthy of a title shot.

"What did you think of [Muhammad Mokaev's] performance? I thought it was whatever. He's undefeated, maybe he beat Alex Perez, maybe not. He could be Alex Perez's only win over a current UFC fighter right now. That being said, I don't think it warrants a title fight. I didn't think it was very impressive."

Not allowing the slander to slide, Mokaev commented under the Instagram post from MMA Fighting by comparing his accomplishments at 23 years old to what 'Raw Dawg' had achieved at the same age.

"At age of 23 your professional record was 2-1 😂"

Muhammad Mokaev responding to Brandon Royval on Instagram [via @mmafighting on Instagram]

Royval made his professional MMA debut in 2012 at the age of 20. By the time the American turned 23, he held a 2-1 record on the Denver regional scene.

However, Royval would be 3-2 by his 24th birthday with a win in the World Series of Fighting. 'Raw Dawg' would not debut in the UFC until 2020 when he was 27 years old.

Muhammad Mokaev claims he would finish Brandon Royval, calls 'Raw Dawg' "easiest" matchup

Depending on the scheduling of Alexandre Pantoja's next title defense, Brandon Royval and Muhammad Mokaev may find themselves in the octagon together to settle their growing dispute.

Taking turns calling each other out in the media, Mokaev took the most recent shot, saying on The MMA Club podcast that he would finish Royval in a potential matchup.

"If I don't finish Brandon Royval, don't give me another chance for the title... That's how much I believe I will finish Brandon Royval. In [the] top five, he's the easiest fight style for me. One hundred percent."

Following their recent wins, Mokaev and Royval both called for the next fight to be against champion Pantoja.