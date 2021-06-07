"At the end of the day, I'm the smart one" - Floyd Mayweather reveals if he will return as a pro boxer after showdown against Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather has admitted that he is indeed done with the sport of boxing as a professional. Shortly after his fight against Logan Paul, Mayweather admitted that he wouldn't be returning to the sport as a pro and seems to be doing this only for fun.

During the post-fight press conference, Floyd Mayweather stated that he saw an opportunity to do a heist. 'Money' added that every time he sees a similar opportunity to do a quick heist, he would let everyone know about it.

Mayweather claimed that he is the smart one for his business mentality at the end of the day. The pugilist added that he doesn't care what the critics write about him, as long as they keep his name out there.

Here's what Floyd Mayweather said during his post-fight press conference regarding a potential return to boxing as a pro:

"When I see it's a chance for me to do a heist, a quick heist, I'm gonna let y'all know this"



Has to be one of the greatest Floyd Mayweather quotes of all time.#MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/zECAsXX2gh — Soumik Datta (@Thesoumikdatta9) June 7, 2021

"When I see it's a chance for me to do a heist, a quick heist. I'm gonna let y'all know this. Y'all can say what y'all wanna say, at the end of the day, I'm the smart one. 'Cause I don't care if you write good about, you write bad about me, just keep writing about me. Y'all keeping my name out there." - Floyd Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather marked his return to the boxing ring in a huge fight against Logan Paul

'Money' returned to the squared circle in a bout against YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul. The duo was set for an eight-round exhibition bout and went the distance against one another.

While Floyd Mayweather was the clear favorite to win the showdown, he was unable to finish Paul off. Much to his credit, Logan survived Mayweather's onslaught through the entire fight, something that many fighters haven't been able to do during Mayweather's days as a pro boxer.

Nevertheless, it now remains to be seen what plans Floyd Mayweather has next in-store and if he will continue to do exhibition bouts down the road.

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.

Edited by Avinash Tewari