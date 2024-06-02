"At least you have a sense of humor about it" - Fans react to Matchroom's response after crushing string of losses against Queensberry

Fans reacted to Matchroom's self-deprecating response after a string of crushing defeat to Queensberry. The special 5 vs. 5 event was a truly unique concept and added excitement as the promoters battled for bragging rights.

The event didn't go according to plan for Eddie Hearn's Matchroom as they lost all their head-to-head bouts before the main event, which secured the win for Queensberry. After Daniel Dubois' eighth-round TKO win over Filip Hrgovic sealed the win for Frank Warren's side, Matchroom took to their X account and attempted to make light of the results by tweeting a gif signifying their defeat:

"Now we are fu**ed"

Fans weighed in on the promotion's tweet by commending them for finding humor in the losses rather than making excuses. Some fans took jibes at Hearn's promotion for the losses, while others mentioned that the fights have at least been entertaining to watch. Fans wrote:

"At least you have a sense of humor about it."

"[Laughing emoji] absolutely amazing night of boxing - most enjoyable card I've ever watched [clap emoji]"

"Favorites in 4 of the first 5 fights too. Rough, rough day [laughing emoji"

Eddie Hearn reacts to Matchroom's loss to Queensberry

Eddie Hearn shared his immediate reaction after Daniel Dubois' win sealed any hopes of a draw against Queensberry at the 5 vs. 5 event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Hearn took to his X account to concede to Frank Warren's promotion and mentioned that he would be rooting for Deontay Wilder to get them on the board. Despite his encouraging tweet, Queensberry ended up completing the clean sweep as Zhilei Zhang finished 'The Bronze Bomber' in the fifth round. He wrote:

"Well that's a wrap. Congrats @Queensberry now for @BronzeBomber to save face"

