“At least a thousand pounds for sure” - Sage Northcutt explains why he decided to use hay bales to train in his viral video

Fighters often have training routines outside the convention, and Sage Northcutt has one that is truly his.

Northcutt primarily lives in California but sometimes flies to Texas to stay with his family and help on their farm. It was in the 'Lone Star State' where the American star was spotted rolling a massive bale of hay that has since added to his insane feats of strength.

Several reiterations of that video have circulated the Internet, and people have often wondered just how heavy that unit of hay was.

Northcutt, though, ultimately revealed in an interview with ESPN why he did that and how tough it was rolling a bale that size.

‘Super’ Sage said rolling that huge mass of grass was comparable to hitting the weight room and trying to improve on a personal record.

Sage Northcutt said:

“You know, it's different. So like different than like picking up just like a dead weight or deadlifting for instance. It's much heavier than deadlift, but you're pushing it, so it's much easier. I would say at least probably at least a thousand pounds for sure.”

Northcutt will try to channel that raw strength once more when he faces Japanese legend Shinya Aoki at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru on January 28 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

Watch Northcutt's interview below:

Sage Northcutt is pumped up to finally face Shinya Aoki

Shinya Aoki already built an undeniable legacy in mixed martial arts.

The former ONE lightweight MMA world champion has been wreaking havoc since the days of PRIDE FC, and many younger stars see ‘Tobikan Judan’ as someone to have a dream match with.

That includes Sage Northcutt.

The pair finally squared off earlier this year during the first press conference for ONE 165, and a bit of drama already ensued between the two.

As customary of such media appearances, fighters are often told to stare each other down. Northcutt tried to shake Aoki’s hand, but the Japanese icon decided to ignore such nicety.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Northcutt said Aoki’s decision to ignore his pleasantries motivated him further heading into the card:

“Man, it just pumps me up more to where I want to go train even harder. I’m going to try to hit him super hard out there. It doesn’t frustrate me at all. It was just interesting.”