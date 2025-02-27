"At least we won’t fall asleep" - Fans give mixed reactions as UFC lightweight criticizes Justin Gaethje for accepting the "easier choice" for UFC 313

A UFC lightweight fighter recently called out Justin Gaethje for choosing what he considered a less challenging opponent for his upcoming bout. Gaethje was originally slated to face Dan Hooker in a five-round showdown, which was set to be the co-main event of UFC 313 on March 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

However, earlier this week, Hooker withdrew from the fight due to a hand injury, leaving "The Highlight" without an opponent. Just days later, on Wednesday, UFC CEO Dana White announced that the former interim lightweight champion would now face Rafael Fiziev in a rematch.

Following the announcement, Mateusz Gamrot, who had been actively pursuing a fight with Gaethje himself, took to X to take a jab at him for accepting the bout against Fiziev instead:

"Easier choice stylistically. Strikers have always feared wrestlers. I keep in great shape, and I'm ready for anyone!"

Check out Mateusz Gamrot's post below:

Fans responded to Gamrot's criticism of the Gaethje vs. Fiziev matchup with mixed reactions, with many suggesting that the 34-year-old Polish fighter was simply bitter about being overlooked.

One fan wrote:

"At least we won’t fall asleep."

Another wrote:

"You're a good fighter but this an entertainment sport."

Another commented:

"Justin is a division one champion collegiate wrestler. I think it was that the promotion and the fans didn’t want you."

Check out some more reactions below:

Comments from Mateusz Gamrot's post on X.

Gaethje and Fiziev first squared off at UFC 286 in March 2023, where 'The Highlight' secured a hard-fought majority decision victory.

Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev exchange respectful words after rematch announcement

Justin Gaethje recently took to X to reveal that after Dan Hooker withdrew, the UFC approached several top lightweight contenders to step in on short notice, but all declined. 'The Highlight' went on to commend Rafael Fiziev for accepting the fight with less than two weeks to prepare:

"Arman [Tsarukyan] and Charles [Oliveira] understandably said no. Max [Holloway] and Dustin [Poirier] understandably said no. [Renato] Moicano got the call and said no. Props to Fiziev for volunteering to fly across the world and take this fight. Big risk here for me taking this rematch against an elite striker."

'Ataman' responded with equal respect and vowed to deliver an intense fight for the fans:

"Nothing but respect. Let’s put on a show."

Check out the exchange between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev below:

