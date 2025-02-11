"At one point in time, I thought he was the man" - Joe Rogan reacts to GFL's roster as ex-UFC star claims to have inside news on "main fight"

Joe Rogan recently expressed his thoughts on the GFL lineup, as a former UFC fighter revealed some private information about the newly formed MMA league. Rogan was surprised that so many seasoned fighters have signed with GFL, which is poised to shake up the world of MMA.

The GFL promises to revolutionize mixed martial arts with its unique weight classes, fighter-centric model, and team-based structure. The league, which plans to launch its tournament in April 2025, signed 120 fighters to create six teams in its first draft.

During a watchalong for UFC 312, Rogan had Matt Serra, Brendan Schaub, and Bryan Callen as guests. Serra questioned the legitimacy of GFL, to which Schaub responded that it is definitely coming to fruition. Rogan also inquired how the GFL was able to sign so many seasoned fighters, saying:

''So they’re throwing a lot of money around, right? Is that how they got guys like [former UFC middleweight champion Chris] Weidman, all these guys to come out of retirement? Who’s fighting?"

In response to Rogan's question, Schaub, who featured as an analyst for GFL's draft, disclosed that, based on insider information, Dillon Danis will face Tony Ferguson. The former UFC heavyweight said:

''The main fight that I’m told is Dillon Danis-Tony Ferguson.''

As they scrolled through the roster, Rogan noticed former UFC fighter Marlon Moraes on Team Miami. The UFC commentator said:

''Let me tell you something, Marlon Moraes at one point of time, I thought he was the man. When he knocked out Aljo [Sterling], I thought, 'Oh my god!' I thought he might be the guy.''

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

Dana White explains the reason behind Joe Rogan's success

Dana White and Joe Rogan have a long history and tight relationship, as evidenced by their loyalty to each other.

In a recent interview with Forbes, White detailed what happens behind the scenes and how Rogan was able to acquire such a large audience through his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, saying:

''You know, Joe’s podcast was always big. But then I think everything that’s happened over the past five or six years and the way certain people have dealt with it? That’s led us to where we are today.” [H/t: Bloody Elbow]

Check out the full interview below:

