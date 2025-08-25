Atomweight MMA banger between Itsuki Hirata and Ritu Phogat added to ONE 173 in Tokyo 

One of the biggest combat sports events of the year, ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri, just got even more stacked following the announcement of a three-round atomweight MMA battle.On November 16, Japan's Itsuki 'Android 18' Hirata will fight in front of her hometown fans against Ritu 'The Indian Tigress' Phogat, inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHirata hopes to continue her momentum for this quick turnaround after emerging victorious at ONE Friday Fights 120 earlier this month.The grappling specialist bucked a horrid three-fight slide and notched a satisfying unanimous decision victory over India's Arti Khatri.Hirata returned to form against the ONE newcomer, sticking to her judo-based grappling to take the fight to the mats. From there, the 26-year-old employed heavy top pressure and punishing ground and pound to dictate the tempo of the match.Now back on the right track, Hirata is eager to reclaim her status as a potential world title challenger in the women's 115-pound ranks.However, Phogat also has redemption in her sights. The Commonwealth wrestling gold medalist's comeback fight last February didn't go to plan, as she got submitted by 'Zombie' Ayaka Miura.'The Indian Tigress' also wants to snap her three-fight skid, and will seek vengeance at Hirata's expense at ONE 173.Confirmed fights for ONE 173Superbon vs Masaaki Noiri (featherweight kickboxing world title unification)Oumar Kane vs Anatoly Malykhin (heavyweight MMA world championship)Yuya Wakamatsu vs Joshua Pacio (flyweight MMA world championship)Denice Zamboanga vs Ayaka Miura (atomweight MMA world championship)Takeru Segawa vs Denis Puric (flyweight kickboxing)Yuki Yoza vs Superlek Kiatmoo9 (bantamweight kickboxing)Stamp Fairtex vs Kana Morimoto (atomweight kickboxing)Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin vs Jake Peacock (bantamweight Muay Thai)Giancarlo Bodoni vs Rafael Lovato Jr (middleweight submission grappling)