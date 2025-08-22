Yuki Yoza reveals Takeru conversation about facing Superlek: "I want to keep my word"

Former K-1 champion Yuki Yoza of Japan is out to avenge his teammate and friend Takeru Segawa when he faces Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16 at Ariake Arena.

The 27-year-old striker revealed that his Team Vasileus stablemate already spoke to him about the fight with the Thai megastar.

Takeru, who lost to 'The Kicking Machine' at ONE 165 in January 2024, has been eagerly waiting to get his rematch against Superlek.

‘The Natural Born Krusher’ might have to wait since it’s now Yoza’s turn to take on one of the pound-for-pound best strikers in the world.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Yoza shared:

"This fight is going to be at bantamweight, so it's not going to be the same, but Takeru told me before, even before this fight was offered. Takeru said, 'If Superlek goes to bantamweight, you have to beat Superlek.' I want to keep my word, and I want to beat Superlek."

Yuki Yoza knows that a win over the mighty Superlek puts him closer to a world title shot against reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty. Being able to gain vengeance for Takeru is simply the icing on the cake.

Watch the full interview:

Yuki Yoza expects motivated Superlek after Nabil Anane setback

While Yuki Yoza is determined to fulfill his promise to Takeru, he isn't underestimating his opponent's ability to bounce back from adversity.

The Japanese striker expects the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion to return to his absolute best following his shocking loss to Nabil Anane at ONE 172 in March.

Superlek not only saw his 11-fight winning streak snapped but also lost his bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the scales after missing weight.

"A fighter has good times and bad times. This fight is going to be another big Japan event as well. And there's a lot of attention on this event from the fans as well. So I expect Superlek to be really, super, Superlek. The previous Superlek is normal-lek, not Superlek, and the next one will be the real Superlek," Yoza told South China Morning Post.

