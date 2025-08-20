Yuki Yoza sees Superlek clash as elite striker showdown: "Our overall striking techniques are very top-level"

The Japanese kickboxing veteran Yuki Yoza believes his upcoming clash with reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 represents a meeting of the sport's most elite technical strikers.

The accomplished veteran will face the pound-for-pound superstar at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri later this year in what promises to be a showcase of world-class striking techniques when they collide in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

The 27-year-old Yoza, who has compiled a perfect 2-0 record in kickboxing in ONE, understands the magnitude of facing one of the promotion's most dominant champions.

Superlek has established himself as arguably the most complete striker in the organization, with his devastating kicks and technical precision earning widespread acclaim.

For the Japanese challenger, defeating such a high-caliber opponent would represent a career-defining victory that could vault him into title contention.

When asked if this represents a battle between the two best kickers in ONE, Yoza told the South China Morning Post MMA:

"Yes, of course, the kicks are something that everyone pays attention to, but I think that my and Superlek's overall striking techniques are very top-level. And I see Superlek as one of the pound-for-pound [best] fighters in ONE Championship. If I beat that kind of fighter, my evaluation will be much higher. I want to achieve that."

ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri will go down live at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, November 16. Fans in North America can check out watch.onefc.com for more information on how to catch the event live.

Yuki Yoza is excited to test himself against the world’s best in Superlek

Yuki Yoza knows he isn’t just facing any opponent when he goes head-to-head with Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri this November.

During his interview with ONE Championship, he said:

“I see him as one of ONE’s pound-for-pound best. I’m ready to test my kicks against his.”

