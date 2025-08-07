Yuki Yoza out for revenge over Superlek Kiatmoo9: “This is payback for Japanese striking fighters”

Yuki Yoza will carry the weight of Japanese pride on his shoulders when he faces Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on November 16.The former K-1 champion wants retribution from &quot;The Kicking Machine,&quot; who has built a notorious reputation of dismantling elite Japanese fighters.The ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion holds notable victories over prominent Japanese strikers, including Taiki Naito and Yoza's Team Vasileus teammate Takeru &quot;The Natural Born Krusher&quot; Segawa.The Thai superstar practically destroyed Takeru's leg at ONE 165 last year, bludgeoning his lower half in a dominant performance that left lasting damage. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNow, the 27-year-old striker seeks to even the score inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena.&quot;This is payback for Japanese striking fighters. I'm here to prove that I'm the strongest in the world,&quot; Yoza told ONE Championship.Yuki Yoza enters this pivotal bantamweight kickboxing clash riding a 12-fight winning streak.His perfect 2-0 ONE Championship record includes impressive victories over Elbrus Osmanov and former world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus.Yuki Yoza out to prove he's world-class with an upset win over SuperlekThe stakes couldn't be higher for Yoza as he aims to establish himself among the division's elite.A victory over Superlek would position him perfectly for a world title shot against reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.&quot;I'm just happy to finally showcase myself in front of the Japanese fans again. This is the fight where the world learns the name Yuki Yoza!&quot; he said in the same ONE interview. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Superlek represents the ultimate test for the dynamic Japanese star. The Thai legend ranks among the pound-for-pound best strikers globally, making him a formidable obstacle in Yoza's championship aspirations.Check back with Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest updates on ONE 173.