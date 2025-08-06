  • home icon
Yuki Yoza excited to introduce himself to global audience at ONE 173: “This is the fight where the world learns”

By Ted Razon
Published Aug 06, 2025 08:47 GMT
Superlek (L) and Yuki Yoza (R) | Image by ONE Championship
Superlek (L) and Yuki Yoza (R) | Image by ONE Championship

Yuki Yoza of Japan says fans should expect a superstar-making performance from him at ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri.

After an impressive 2-0 start in the world's largest martial arts organization, the 27-year-old will look to insert himself in the bantamweight kickboxing world title picture by taking out the mighty Superlek Kiatmoo9 on November 16 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

With massive hype surrounding him, Yoza entered ONE like a hurricane of devastation, securing an impressive debut win against the tough Elbrus Osmanov at ONE Friday Fights 109 last May.

But what turned heads was his mesmerizing display against former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus last July.

The Team Vasileus' stalwart dominated the Thai veteran at ONE Friday Fights 116, proving to the world that he's indeed ready for primetime.

Now, Yuki Yoza has sights on the biggest feather on his cap by besting one of the pound-for-pound best strikers on the planet.

In a ONE Championship interview, Yoza guaranteed to give the best performance of his career against 'The Kicking Machine' at ONE 173:

"I’m just happy to finally showcase myself in front of the Japanese fans again. This is the fight where the world learns the name Yuki Yoza!"
Liam Harrison reacts to Superlek vs Yuki Yoza blockbuster

Even British striking icon Liam Harrison couldn't contain his excitement following news of the Superlek vs Yuki Yoza striking extravaganza at ONE 173.

After all, these two possess the most prolific kicking repertoires not just in the 145-pound division, but perhaps entire promotion.

'Hitman' replied on ONE Championship's fight announcement poster on Instagram post:

"Gonna be some sore legs in this fight on both sides"

