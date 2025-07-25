  • home icon
  • “I wanted to show more” - Yuki Yoza admits Petchtanong’s aggression took him by surprise

"I wanted to show more" - Yuki Yoza admits Petchtanong's aggression took him by surprise

By Atilano Diaz
Published Jul 25, 2025 04:26 GMT
Yuki Yoza (Image by ONE Championship)
Yuki Yoza [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Japanese kickboxing superstar and former K-1 champion Yuki Yoza says recent foe Petchtanong Petchfergus’ aggressive and relentless pressure prevented him from showcasing the full breadth of his skills in their recent tussle.

Yoza battled Petchtanong at the recently concluded ONE Friday Fights 116 last week, where he scored a resounding unanimous decision victory over the Thai kickboxing icon.

The 27-year-old Japanese striker, however, says Petchtanong was more than a game opponent, despite him making it look easy in the ring.

Speaking in an in-ring interview with Achilleus Ralli after his fight at ONE Friday Fights 116, Yoza acknowledged the tactical battle.

The Japanese star stated:

"Thank you for your support, everyone. I wanted to show more, but Petchtanong was coming forward as well, so I couldn't [display] everything today."
The Japanese star says he was forced to adapt to Petchtanong's constant forward movement, which made it difficult to let his trademark techniques loose.

ONE Friday Fights 116 went down at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Friday, July 18. Fans in North America can catch the replay on-demand via ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.

Yuki Yoza expects world title shot but will fight anyone: “Whoever ONE Championship gives”

After a resounding victory over a legendary opponent at ONE Friday Fights 116, Yuki Yoza has gold in his sights. That being said, he’s content with whoever ONE Championship puts in front of him.

The Japanese star stated:

“I can fight Superlek, but I just beat No.3 in the rankings, Petchtanong. So I have the right to challenge Haggerty as well. But whoever ONE Championship gives, I will fight whoever. I will show [a better performance] than today.”

Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest updates on Yuki Yoza.

Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz is an experienced combat sports journalist, having covered both boxing and mixed martial arts for over a decade.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
