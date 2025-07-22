"I will fight whoever" - Yuki Yoza talks world title shot with Haggerty, super fight against Superlek

Former K-1 champion Yuki Yoza is ready for the biggest names in striking after delivering an impressive victory over Petchtanong Petchfergus at ONE Friday Fights 116 on July 18.The 27-year-old warrior dominated the Thai legend over three rounds inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium, showcasing his trademark aggressive style throughout their nine-minute bantamweight kickboxing division.&quot;I can fight Superlek, but I just beat No.3 in the rankings, Petchtanong. So I have the right to challenge Haggerty as well,&quot; Yuki Yoza told Achilleus Ralli after his unanimous decision triumph.&quot;But whoever ONE Championship gives, I will fight whoever. I will show [a better performance] than today.&quot;The Team Vasileus representative's confident callouts span from reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing champion Jonathan Haggerty to flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9, demonstrating his willingness to face elite competition.His victory over the third-ranked Petchtanong has positioned him as a legitimate world title contender, giving him the credentials to demand a shot at Haggerty's championship gold.The Japanese striker's mention of Superlek suggests he's also interested in facing the Thai warrior, who wants to meet the English striker in a trilogy matchup.Meanwhile, his promise to deliver an even better performance than his dominant display against Petchtanong suggests the Japanese striker believes his best days are still ahead of him.The full event replay of ONE Friday Fights 116 is available on ONE's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYuki Yoza could be closing in on a world title shotWith two back-to-back triumphs on the global stage against Elbrus Osmanov and Petchtanong, Yuki Yoza's goal of going toe-to-toe with Jonathan Haggerty could be in the offing.ONE Championship returns to Tokyo for ONE 173 on November 16, and a world title fight between the two inside the Ariake Arena is a fixture that'll fit very well alongside the other star-studded matchups.Otherwise, the promotion could pair Yoza against Superlek to determine the rightful challenger to Haggerty's crown.Either way, both options look solid for the Team Vasileus man, who has left a lasting impression in two outings in the promotion. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post