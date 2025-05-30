“Thinking of taking the belt this year” - Yuki Yoza proud to show the world what he’s all about in stunning ONE debut

27-year-old Japanese kickboxing icon Yuki Yoza had a blast of a time in his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut. The Japanese superstar stepped inside the ring for the world's largest martial arts organization for the very first time at ONE Friday Fights 109 and delivered an amazing performance.

Ad

Speaking on his own official YouTube channel, Yoza proclaimed that he's after the coveted ONE world title, and that he envisions himself capturing the gold this year.

Ad

Trending

The 27-year-old said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"So, it's really just the beginning. I think from now on, many more competitors will probably stand in front of me. I want to sell my name more widely around the world for everyone. I'm thinking of taking the belt this year, so please look forward to it. Thank you very much."

Ad

Yoza is coming off a three-round unanimous decision victory over 'The Samurai' Elbrus Osmanov at ONE Friday Fights 109, which went down live from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Friday, May 23rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Yuki Yoza says ONE Championship debut was awe-inspiring: "It felt like the World Cup"

Competing on the global stage of ONE Championship for the very first time, Japanese kickboxing veteran Yuki Yoza can't help but gush about the experience of competing in the ONE ring.

Ad

Yoza talked about what was going through his mind and also how he dealt with a tough opponent in Osmanov. He said on YouTube:

"Ah, it was fun. It felt like the World Cup. The corner team was also a dream team. My legs were stiff. His bones were very tough. That's what it was. His body was quite strong, after all."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Yuki Yoza's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.