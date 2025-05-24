ONE Friday Fights 109 full results and recap: Yod-IQ makes it seven in a row, Yuki Yoza impressive in debut

Thai slugger Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri bagged his seventh straight with an impressive three-round showing in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 109.

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym affiliate had to deal with heavy traffic from former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Brice Delval in Round 1, though.

'The Truck' reminded the Thai fan favorite why he's bestowed with that nickname via a brilliant series of attacks.

Sadly, for him and much to the delight of the sold-out audience inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Yod-IQ brought a different energy in the following rounds.

His more strategic approach saw him connect with elbows, hooks, and straights as momentum shifted in his favor heading into the final stanza. Yod-IQ abandoned caution and was on the front foot throughout the third canto.

The ONE Friday Fights athlete sustained pressure and tactical adjustments impressed all three judges at the ringside, earning him the unanimous decision victory that improved his remarkable professional resume to 124-36.

Meanwhile, Yuki Yoza delivered on all the hype surrounding his debut in his bantamweight kickboxing tussle against undefeated Russian slugger Elbrus Osmanov at ONE Friday Fights 109.

The former K-1 champion, who has eyes on Jonathan Haggerty's ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, fired on all cylinders throughout this nine-minute war to bump his record to an impressive 19-2.

Elsewhere, Filipino MMA upstarts Jean Claude Saclag and Marwin Quirante suffered their first defeats in the world's largest martial arts organization in their respective contests inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Saclag, who fights out of Team Lakay, was forced to tap to a brilliant armbar from Shazada Ataev in the second round of their flyweight joust. Quirante, meanwhile, was put to sleep by Russian star Torepchi Dongak in their strawweight tie.

ONE Friday Fights 109 complete results:

Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri defeats Brice Delval via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – Bantamweight).

Wuttikrai Wor Chakrawut defeats Eh Mwi via TKO (referee stoppage) at 2:37 of round one (Muay Thai – Flyweight).

Chama Superbon Training Camp defeats Superjeng Tded99 via TKO (three knockdowns in a round) at 1:57 of round three (Muay Thai – 141 lbs).

Denkriangkrai Singha Mawynn defeats Yodthongthai Sor Sommai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 129 lbs).

Bernueng Sor Salacheep defeats Chathai Bang Saen Fight Club via KO (push kick) at 2:10 of round one (Muay Thai – Atomweight).

Alessio Malatesta defeats Kampeetewada Sitthikul via KO (punches) at 2:28 of round two (Muay Thai – Bantamweight).

Apiwat Sor Somnuk defeats Jacob Thompson via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 132 lbs).

Yuki Yoza defeats Elbrus Osmanov via unanimous decision (Kickboxing – Bantamweight).

Mohammad Siasarani defeats Kaito via unanimous decision (Kickboxing – Featherweight).

Torepchi Dongak defeats Marwin Quirante via TKO (ground and pound) at 4:01 of round one (MMA – Strawweight).

Shazada Ataev defeats Jean Claude Saclag via submission (armbar) at 3:47 of round two (MMA – Flyweight).

The entire replay of ONE Friday Fights 109 is available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com. Geo-restrictions may apply.

