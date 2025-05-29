“A strength that comes from not knowing defeat" - Yuki Yoza praises Russian opponent after ONE Friday Fights 109 war

ONE Championship star and former K-1 lightweight kickboxing champion Yuki Yoza of Japan is beaming with confidence right now, after his successful promotional debut in the world's largest martial arts organization last week.
Yoza delivered a stunning performance, defeating dangerous Russian foe 'The Samurai' Elbrus Osmanov via three-round unanimous decision.
Prior to their war, Osmanov was an undefeated opponent, which Yoza acknowledged.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Speaking to ONE Championship in a post-fight interview, Yoza said:
"Well, you could tell he's undefeated. There's a strength that comes from not knowing defeat."
Needless to say, it was a fantastic performance from the Japanese star and ONE Championship fans have a lot to look forward to from the 27-year-old.
Yoza also received a bevy of praise from fans and media alike, as well as from ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.
He is, without a doubt, one of the most exciting fighters to watch out for in the promotion today.
Yuki Yoza admits Elbrus Osmanov proved a worthy foe: "Osmanov's power and other aspects exceeded my imagination"
Yuki Yoza is not one to underestimate any of his opponents. But he admits Elbrus Osmanov surprised him like none of his other foes ever did.
He told ONE Championship:
"I usually set my expectations of opponents quite high, so they rarely exceed them. But Osmanov's power and other aspects exceeded my imagination, so he was strong. His offensive power was incredible."
Yoza and Osmanov went to absolute war, and if you haven't seen that fight, there's still a chance to check it out online.
ONE Friday Fights 109 was held at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on May 23rd. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of the action on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Yuki Yoza's next fight.