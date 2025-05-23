“I will teach him politeness” - Undefeated Russian mauler Elbrus Osmanov plans to humble Yuki Yoza in Bangkok showdown

Elbrus Osmanov wants to send Japanese sensation Yuki Yoza crashing back to earth.

The undefeated Russian brawler will face off against Yoza in a bantamweight kickboxing showdown at ONE Friday Fights 109 at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Osmanov didn't take too kindly to Yoza's proclamation of jumping in line and calling his shot against the promotion's world champions.

Elbrus Osmanov said:

"This is ONE Championship. It's the best organization in the world with the best fighters. He is already barking at all the world champions, I will teach him politeness."

Osmanov is as dangerous as anyone in the top flight can be, with the Russian star holding a perfect 12-0 professional record and a 6-0 slate in ONE Championship.

The Team Mehdi Zatout standout holds dominant wins over Paedsanlek PK Saenchai, Kaonar Sor Jor Thongprajin, Wail Karroumi, Zhang Chenglong, Miao Aoqi, and Nathan Bendon.

Yoza, meanwhile, captured the K-1 Kickboxing lightweight championship in March 2023 when he beat Taio Asahisa.

He then relinquished his throne earlier this year when he signed with ONE Championship.

Although Yoza has yet to step inside the promotion's ring, he has already taken shots at ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty, ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane, and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

These pronouncements never sat well with Osmanov, who believes Yoza is shooting above his weight.

Yuki Yoza is confident he'll take out Elbrus Osmanov by whatever means necessary

Yuki Yoza is ready to unleash his brand of violence when he steps between the ropes against Elbrus Osmanov.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Yoza said his training camp with Japanese superstars Takeru Segawa and Masaaki Noiri helped him build his confidence heading into ONE Friday Fights 109.

He said:

"When the fight was first announced, I thought he would be a tough opponent, especially considering ONE's round-must scoring system."

Yoza added:

"But after all the training I've been through, my confidence has significantly increased, and now I believe I won't lose regardless of how the fight plays out."

