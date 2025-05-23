"I won't lose regardless of how the fight plays out" - Yuki Yoza prepared for all scenarios vs. Elbrus Osmanov

Japanese kickboxing talent Yuki Yoza enters his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut with supreme confidence in his ability to handle any challenge Elbrus Osmanov might present at ONE Friday Fights 109.

The decorated striker, who brings an impressive 10-fight winning streak into the world's largest martial arts organization, has seen his self-belief grow exponentially throughout his preparation for this pivotal bout inside the Lumpinee Stadium on May 23.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the 27-year-old said:

"When the fight was first announced, I thought he would be a tough opponent, especially considering ONE's round-must scoring system".

"But after all the training I've been through, my confidence has significantly increased, and now I believe I won't lose regardless of how the fight plays out."

The former K-1 champion was officially announced as part of the promotion's stacked roster on April 23. He's beaten the very best in the Japanese kickboxing circuit, including a recent highlight-reel win over former ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Petchdam.

Now, he looks to build on his impressive 19-2 professional record against better opposition with one goal in mind: ONE Championship's coveted 26 pounds of gold.

Before any talk about a world title, however, Yuki Yoza will have his radar locked on Osmanov when they trade leather in a bantamweight kickboxing tussle at ONE Friday Fights 109.

Yuki Yoza weighs in on Elbrus Osmanov showdown at ONE Friday Fights 109

In the same interview with the promotion, Yuki Yoza shared his thoughts on what makes Elbrus Osmanov a fighter he cannot overlook:

"He can throw back spin kicks explosively from any distance, and he's physically strong in a straightforward way. I'm very good against karate-style fighters, so I think this is a great matchup for me."

The 23-year-old Russian standout is a perfect 12-0 in his career. He enjoys a 6-0 run under the bright lights of the promotion since his debut in February 2023.

ONE Friday Fights 109 will be available to fight fans via the promotion's official YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com on Friday, May 23.

