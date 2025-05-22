Kaito vows to take advantage of Mohammad Siasarani’s reckless tendency in ONE Friday Fights 109 scrap

Japan kickboxing maestro Kaito has pinpointed a critical flaw in Mohammad Siasarani's arsenal that he plans to exploit when they cross paths at ONE Friday Fights 109 on May 23.

Ad

After months of anticipation, the Team F.O.D. superstar will make his first walk down the ramp inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

He collides against Siasarani in a featherweight kickboxing tussle, and ahead of the showdown, he's identified moments of recklessness that could prove decisive inside the Thai capital.

"While he's skilled, he also has some wild aspects to his fighting," Kaito told ONE Championship days out of his promotional bow.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"He'll sometimes trade shots even when his opponent is attacking, not caring about getting hit."

Ad

Indeed, the Team Mehdi Zatout upstart does tend to leave himself open when he storms forward in search of a haymaker.

In both his defeats under the ONE banner against Khunsuek Superbon Training Camp and Shadow Singha Mawynn, the 22-year-old left himself way too open while closing in on his opposite number.

That said, he's done his bit to impress in the promotion thus far, winning five matches, including a first-round destruction of Satanfah Sitsongpeenong at ONE Friday Fights 26 in July 2023.

Ad

Kaito is eager to 'dominate' Mohammad Siasarani

While impressed by what his Iranian foe brings to the table, Kaito seems confident that he'll have his number when they collide inside the Mecca of Muay Thai on May 23.

In the same interview with the promotion, the 27-year-old envisioned what would be a perfect way for him to announce his presence in ONE Championship.

"I plan to dominate from the beginning and go for the finish from the first round."

Ad

ONE Friday Fights 109 will broadcast live on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com. Geo-restrictions may apply.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.