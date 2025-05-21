“I plan to dominate” - Japanese standout Kaito Ono eyes explosive first-round finish in ONE debut vs Mohammad Siasarani

Kaito Ono is ready to bring his brand of violence to the global stage.

Ad

The Japanese standout will face off against Mohammad Siasarani in a featherweight kickboxing tussle in his ONE Championship debut at ONE Friday Fights 109 on May 23 at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Ono said he wants nothing more than to overwhelm Siasarani and emerge with a highlight reel knockout in their Bangkok duel.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Kaito Ono said:

"I plan to dominate from the beginning and go for the finish from the first round."

Ono is one of Japan's top kickboxers and sports a record of 58-8, with 26 of his wins coming via knockout.

The 5-foot-11 slugger also held multiple titles in his home nation, including straps from Shoot Boxing, Rebels, Knockout, and Rise.

Ono now has a chance to showcase that pedigree when he takes on the hard-hitting Siasarani in his ONE Championship debut.

Ad

The Iranian striker, though, won't be an easy welcome fight for Ono.

Siasarani is a former WBC Muay Thai world champion while training under the tutelage of Algerian great Mehdi Zatout in Thailand.

The 22-year-old also holds an impressive mark of five wins in ONE Championship, including a stunning upset of Thai legend Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in September 2023.

With Ono and Siasarani determined to make an impact on the big leagues, it's already an expectation that these two featherweight heavy-hitters would stop at nothing to deliver a high-octane performance on Friday.

Ad

Kaito Ono joins a shark tank of a division in ONE Championship

Kaito Ono won't be given an easy path the moment he sets foot on ONE Championship's landscape.

The featherweight kickboxing division is arguably the toughest class in the promotion and houses an absolute lion's den of strikers.

Superbon reigns over the division as the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, while Masaaki Noiri recently captured the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Ad

The man Noiri had to beat for his strap? Tawanchai PK Saenchai, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion.

Marat Grigorian and Jo Nattawut are also among the top fighters in the division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.