"He's a very technical fighter" - Kaito dissects Mohammad Siasarani's strengths ahead of ONE Friday Fights 109

Japanese striking sensation Kaito has offered a thoughtful assessment of his opposite number, Mohammad Siasarani, ahead of their highly anticipated three-round war at ONE Friday Fights 109.

The Team F.O.D warrior is days out from his promotional bow, which takes place inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 23.

Kaito brings his usual confidence into this surefire featherweight kickboxing tussle, but he knows he can't take anything lightly against the Iranian tank, who's put on one barnburner after another in the promotion.

"He's skilled. He's proficient in Muay Thai rules, but it's not like he can't adapt to kickboxing rules either," the Japanese warrior told ONE Championship when asked for his impression of Siasarani.

"He's well-adapted to both kickboxing and Muay Thai rules. He can fight from both orthodox and southpaw stances. My impression is that he's a very technical fighter."

This detailed analysis reveals the karateka's desire to ensure results go his way when he opens his promotional account later this week.

The 27-year-old boasts an incredible 68-fight resume that dates back to 2014, and he hopes to use his experience as his trump card to deliver big time and halt the Team Mehdi Zatout representative's impressive form at ONE Friday Fights.

Kaito can expect to be tested to the fullest against Mohammad Siasarani

Though he has plenty of tricks to produce a debut to remember at ONE Friday Fights 109, Kaito is up against no easy opponent in Mohammad Siasarani.

The 22-year-old's insane knockout power and iron chin has seen him pick up five impressive wins inside the Mecca of Muay Thai over the past two years.

Among fighters who have fallen victim to his all-around brilliance are Liu Mengyang, Satanfash Sitsongpeenong, Mohammed Boutasaa, Avatar PK Saenchai, and multi-time world champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

As such, fans can expect a high-octane kickboxing duel when Kaito and Siasarani collide on May 23.

ONE Friday Fights 109 will be available to fight fans via the organization's official YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com. Geo-restrictions may apply.

