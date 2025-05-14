"I expect him to come in at 100 percent" - Yuki Yoza geared up to face undefeated challenger in ONE Friday Fights 109 debut 

Japanese striking sensation Yuki Yoza is under no illusions about the challenge awaiting him when he makes his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut against Elbrus Osmanov at ONE Friday Fights 109.

The decorated kickboxer, who has captured multiple titles across various promotions, understands that his undefeated Russian opponent will be bringing maximum intensity into their bantamweight kickboxing clash.

However, he's done his homework and maintains composure ahead of his first test:

"Osmanov is, of course, on a winning streak," Yoza told the South China Morning Post in an interview earlier this week. "I know for sure he's aiming for the ONE contract, and he knows he's facing me, so I expect him to come in at 100 percent in this fight."

Watch his full interview here:

Osmanov enters this contest with momentum on his side and a clear understanding that an impressive victory over a high-profile debutant like Yoza could secure him the coveted six-figure ONE Championship contract.

"The Samurai" spots a 12-0 resume with six impressive triumphs under the promotional spotlight. More impressively, the Akhmat Kickboxing and Team Mehdi Zatout star is getting better with each passing fight.

That said, Yuki Yoza is not short of confidence as he seeks to get things off to a positive note in the promotion.

The former K-1 champion, who fights out of Team Vasileus alongside Takeru Segawa and Masaaki Noiri, owns a 19-2 record and rides a 10-fight winning streak that most recently featured a stoppage win over former ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Petchdam.

Yuki Yoza has eyes on world title glory in ONE

In the same interview with the South China Morning Post, Yuki Yoza boldly declared that he'd need roughly about 12 months to work his way towards ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty:

"Within a year, I will take the belt from Haggerty. That's the goal. He's strong and very good at adjusting, but I want to show I am better."

Before any talk about a five-round scrap on the global stage, the Japanese warrior will need to focus on the task at hand on May 23.

Fans can witness this compelling striker's clash when ONE Friday Fights 109 streams live in Asia primetime on ONE's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.

