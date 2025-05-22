“I'm picturing him as extremely strong” - Yuki Yoza won’t let his guard down to avoid an upset against Elbrus Osmanov

27-year-old Japanese kickboxing star and former K-1 lightweight kickboxing champion Yuki Yoza believes he has to be at the top of his game in order to defeat upcoming Russian opponent 'The Samurai' Elbrus Osmanov.

Yoza is set to make his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut this weekend against the hard-hitting fighter, and he says underestimating Osmanov will be ill-advised.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Yoza talked about 'The Samurai'. He gave his opinion on the Russian:

"His explosive speed is something I can't fully gauge until we face each other, so I'm trying to visualize that at a high level. If he comes in stronger than I imagine, I might get flustered, so I'm picturing him as extremely strong."

Yuki Yoza and 'The Samurai' Elbrus Osmanov are ready for war.

The two throw down in a three-round bantamweight kickboxing contest at ONE Friday Fights 109, which will broadcast live in Asia primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, May 23rd.

Yuki Yoza says he plans on fighting for as long as he can: "I think I could probably do it endlessly"

Yuki Yoza sees himself competing forever, if his body allowed it.

The 27-year-old Japanese kickboxing star says fighting is his passion ahead of his ONE Championship debut at ONE Friday Fights 109.

Yoza said:

"For example, during sparring sessions, people ask me, 'Are you still going?' Combat sports are what I enjoy most, so I think I could probably do it endlessly."

