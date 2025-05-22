  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I'm picturing him as extremely strong” - Yuki Yoza won’t let his guard down to avoid an upset against Elbrus Osmanov

“I'm picturing him as extremely strong” - Yuki Yoza won’t let his guard down to avoid an upset against Elbrus Osmanov

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified May 22, 2025 08:10 GMT
Yuki Yoza and Elbrus Osmanov - Photo by ONE Championship
Yuki Yoza and Elbrus Osmanov - Photo by ONE Championship

27-year-old Japanese kickboxing star and former K-1 lightweight kickboxing champion Yuki Yoza believes he has to be at the top of his game in order to defeat upcoming Russian opponent 'The Samurai' Elbrus Osmanov.

Ad

Yoza is set to make his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut this weekend against the hard-hitting fighter, and he says underestimating Osmanov will be ill-advised.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Yoza talked about 'The Samurai'. He gave his opinion on the Russian:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"His explosive speed is something I can't fully gauge until we face each other, so I'm trying to visualize that at a high level. If he comes in stronger than I imagine, I might get flustered, so I'm picturing him as extremely strong."
Ad

Yuki Yoza and 'The Samurai' Elbrus Osmanov are ready for war.

The two throw down in a three-round bantamweight kickboxing contest at ONE Friday Fights 109, which will broadcast live in Asia primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, May 23rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via the ONE Super App, ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Ad

Visit onefc.com for more information on how to watch from your location.

Yuki Yoza says he plans on fighting for as long as he can: "I think I could probably do it endlessly"

Yuki Yoza sees himself competing forever, if his body allowed it.

The 27-year-old Japanese kickboxing star says fighting is his passion ahead of his ONE Championship debut at ONE Friday Fights 109.

Ad

Yoza said:

"For example, during sparring sessions, people ask me, 'Are you still going?' Combat sports are what I enjoy most, so I think I could probably do it endlessly."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Yuki Yoza's next fight.

About the author
Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications