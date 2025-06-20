"The right to challenge for the title" - Yuki Yoza eyes Petchtanong KO to close in on shot at division's gold

Japanese kickboxing sensation Yuki Yoza has set his sights on a spectacular finish against Petchtanong Petchfergus at ONE Friday Fights 116, viewing this contest as the final step toward his ultimate world championship ambition.

The former K-1 champion makes his sophomore outing under the ONE spotlight inside the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 18, and his radar is fully locked on making a statement against the former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion.

While it won't be easy, Yoza is confident he has the chops to see off the decorated striking veteran and close in on the current fighter, British warrior Jonathan Haggerty, who possesses the divisional gold.

Speaking to the Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin ahead of his upcoming bantamweight kickboxing tiff, Yoza said:

"I can't stop here. I'll definitely KO him and grab the bonus and the right to challenge for the title."

The Japanese striker's confidence in securing a finish against someone of Petchtanong's caliber speaks volumes about his mental fortitude and his commitment to scale all the way to the summit of the martial arts realm.

The Team Vasileus man, who joined the world's largest martial arts organization in April this year, boldly declared that he's ready to enter the world title picture by the end of the year, even before debuting in the promotion.

Yoza took a massive step toward that dream in his promotional bow last month, seeing off previously undefeated Russian slugger Elbrus Osmanov with a fine showing in their three-round tussle at ONE Friday Fights 109.

He'll have to overcome arguably the toughest test of his career come July 18, but if his debut is anything to go by, the Japanese warrior is more than equipped to add the Thai to his list of victims as he seeks world championship recognition in ONE.

Yuki Yoza happy to collide with another Thai technician

If he gets past Petchtanong and if a world title dream against Haggerty gets delayed, Yuki Yoza is ready to trade leather with another legendary Thai name.

The athlete in question is none other than ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9. In a short video uploaded onto his YouTube channel recapping his brilliant debut outing, he said:

"I think I've finally become a ranked fighter. If we're going to fight this battle. Well, that's true. I won't say who. Seriously, who will it be? Oh, I'm looking forward to it. Really anyone. Although I want Superlek".

Before any talk about a dream scrap alongside the fighting pride of Kiatmoo9 Gym, Yoza will have to fully focus on acing the test that awaits him inside the Mecca of Muay Thai next month.

ONE Friday Fights 116 will be available, live in Asia primetime, on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.

