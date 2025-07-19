Nahyan Mohammed secured redemption against Adam Sor Dechapan in highlight-reel fashion in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 116 on July 18.After falling to the 17-year-old Thai-Malaysian slugger last month, the Petch Muay Thai Gym came prepared to make life difficult for his opposite number. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe French-Algerian standout dropped Adam early in round one, and continued to press his foe against the ropes until the end of the canto.In round two, the 16-year-old continued his onslaught and busted the Sor Dechapan man open with a salvo of shots and a knee to the face.With the Thai-Malaysian's vision clearly affected, Mohammed continued to walk his foe down behind wild combinations that backed the latter near the turnbuckle.Sensing the finish was near, the teenager advanced with hooks, uppercuts, and elbows that eventually forced the referee to halt the match at 1:33 of round two.In the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 116, Belarusian-French knockout machine Antar Kacem made it four wins in a row by demolishing Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree with a left hook in the second stanza. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarlier in the night, Yuki Yoza dished out another striking clinic to overcome former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus by unanimous decision.Meanwhile, Uzbekistani upstart Avazbek Kholmirzaev earned a US$100,000 contract to compete on the main roster of ONE Championship.The 24-year-old warrior dominated Japanese veteran Tatsumitsu Wada inside the Mecca of Muay Thai on his way to a unanimous decision victory and a fourth successive win on ONE Friday Fights.In addition, No.2-ranked atomweight MMA contender Ayaka Miura booked a world title shot against divisional queen Denice Zamboanga at ONE 173 on November 16.The Japanese used her trademark weapon, dubbed the &quot;Ayaka Lock&quot;—a modified version of the scarf-hold Americana—to force a tap from Colombian debutant Juliana Otalora in the first stanza. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCheck out the complete results for ONE Friday Fights 116 below.ONE Friday Fights 116 official results:Nahyan Mohammed defeats Adam Sor Dechapan via TKO (referee stoppage) at 1:33 of round two (Muay Thai – 112 lbs)Antar Kacem defeats Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree via KO (left hook) at 2:07 of round two (Muay Thai – 142 lbs)Tomyamkoong Bhumjaithai defeats Watcharaphon Singha Mawynn via KO at 0:34 of round two (Muay Thai – 130 lbs)Koko Mor Rattanabundit defeats Teeyai Wankhongohm MBK via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – Atomweight)Panpadej NF Looksuan defeats Sirichok Sor Sommai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 130 lbs)Pamor-E-Daeng Chor Chokamnuaychai defeats Yodkitti FiatPathum via KO at 1:06 of round one (Muay Thai – 122 lbs)Superball TDed99 defeats Ibragim Abdulmedzhidov via TKO at 3:00 of round two (Muay Thai – 138 lbs)Isaac Mohammed defeats Haruyuki Tanitsu via KO at 2:54 of round one (Muay Thai – 117 lbs)Yuki Yoza defeats Petchtanong Petchfergus via unanimous decision (kickboxing – bantamweight)Avazbek Kholmirzaev defeats Tatsumitsu Wada via unanimous decision (MMA – 127 lbs)Ayaka Miura defeats Juliana Otalora via submission at 3:53 of round one (MMA – atomweight)Lee Seung Chul defeats Hiroba Minowa via unanimous decision (MMA – strawweight)ONE Friday Fights 116 will be available via replay for free on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com. Geo-restrictions may apply.