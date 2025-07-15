ONE Championship: Full card confirmed for ONE Friday Fights 116 on July 18

The ONE Championship heads back to the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for ONE Friday Fights 116 on July 18.

Emanating live in Asia primetime, the promotion's latest weekly offering from the fabled venue will see multiple athletes across MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing vie for a chance to claim a life-changing US$100,000 contract and a spot on the main roster of the promotion.

At the top of the card, Thai-Malaysian youngster Adam Sor Dechapan runs it back against French-Algerian striker Nahyan Mohammed in a 112-pound Muay Thai contest.

The 17-year-old fighter, younger brother to ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title hopeful Aliff Sor Dechapan, claimed a split decision triumph over his 16-year-old foe when they went to war for three hard rounds at ONE Friday Fights 107 earlier this year.

In the co-main event, a 142-pound Muay Thai battle between Thai veteran Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree and Belarusian-French dynamite Antar Kacem will surely produce fireworks.

Kacem enjoys a three-fight winning run heading into this fixture, and Panrit will have his eyes locked on stopping him to build on his devastating first-round knockout of Suksawat PK Saenchai this past May.

Also, an exciting bantamweight kickboxing tilt between former divisional king Petchtanong Petchfergus and K-1 champion Yuki Yoza takes place at ONE Friday Fights 116.

Petchtanong, who sits as the No.3-ranked contender in the division, was last in action during his second-round TKO triumph over fellow former titleholder Alaverdi Ramazanov at ONE Friday Fights 68 inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

For Yoza, the 27-year-old warrior will use this fight as another stepping stone to reigning divisional world champion Jonathan Haggerty. The Team Vasileus star wrapped up his debut with a unanimous decision win against Elbrus Osmanov.

ONE Friday Fights 116 will be available live in Asia primetime on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.

Check out the full fight card for ONE Friday Fights 116 below.

ONE Friday Fights 116 complete lineup:

Adam Sor Dechapan vs. Nahyan Mohammed (Muay Thai – 112 pounds)

Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree vs. Antar Kacem (Muay Thai – 142 pounds) Tomyamkoong Bhumjaithai vs. Watcharaphon Singha Mawynn (Muay Thai – 130 pounds)

Koko Mor Rattanabundit vs. Teeyai TDed99 (Muay Thai – atomweight)

Panpadej NF Looksuan vs. Sirichok Sor Sommai (Muay Thai – 130 pounds)

Yodkitti FiatPathum vs. Pamor-E-Daeng Chor Chokamnuaychai (Muay Thai – 122 pounds)

Superball TDed99 vs. Ibragim Abdulmedzhidov (Muay Thai – 138 pounds)

Isaac Mohammed vs. Haruyuki Tanitsu (Muay Thai – 117 pounds)

Petchtanong Petchfergus vs. Yuki Yoza (kickboxing – bantamweight)

Tatsumitsu Wada vs. Avazbek Kholmirzaev (MMA – strawweight)

Ayaka Miura vs. Juliana Otalora (MMA – atomweight)

Hiroba Minowa vs. Lee Seung Chul (MMA – strawweight)

