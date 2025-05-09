ONE Friday Fights 107 full results and recap: Aslamjon Ortikov moves to 21-0 with fine showing against Dedduanglek

Uzbekistani warrior Aslamjon Ortikov stayed perfect in his career with another stellar display against Thai slugger Dedduanglek Wankhongohm MBK in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 107.

The TC Muaythai and Sport Club Shakhriyor athlete kept his opposite number guessing behind his speedy footwork, pace, and unorthodox striking throughout their three-round flyweight Muay Thai war inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

His piston-like hands hurt Dedduanglek from the get-go, who could do little to stop traffic that came his way.

Even when he attempted to find a hole in Ortikov's defense via low kicks, the Uzbek fighter effortlessly switched stances and continued racking up the points with his savvy hands.

The 22-year-old wasn't done with his onslaught, though. When his educated fists missed the mark, Ortikov launched forward with axe kicks, elbows, and knees to wrap up one of his most impressive victories yet on ONE Friday Fights.

His win took him to 21-0 in his career and 6-0 in the promotion.

While the headline attraction of ONE Friday Fights 107 delivered a three-round slugfest, the co-main event saw Myanmarese powerhouse "The Kayan Leopard" Vero stun Junior Fairtex at the midway point of their atomweight Muay Thai tiff.

The 28-year-old striker sent the Fairtex Training Center representative to the canvas four times on her way to an enormous finish at 1:09 of the second round.

In atomweight Muay Thai action, Malaysian talent Rifdean Masdor earned his third first-round finish inside the Mecca of Muay Thai with a 47-second TKO of Laos standout Nongbia LaoLaneXang.

It was the Sor Sommai martial artist's fastest finish in his ONE Friday Fights campaign.

The full replay of ONE Friday Fights 107 will be available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com. Geo-restrictions may apply.

ONE Friday Fights 107 complete results

Aslamjon Ortikov defeats Dedduanglek Wankhongohm MBK via Unanimous Decision (Muay Thai - Flyweight)

Vero defeats Junior Fairtex via TKO (Referee Stoppage) 1:09 of round 2 (Muay Thai - Atomweight)

Pataknin Sinbimuaythai defeats Singtanawat Nokjeanladkrabang via Unanimous Decision (Muay Thai - 127 lbs)

Saksri Superlek Muaythai defeats Kayasit Por Prachansi via Unanimous Decision (Muay Thai - 140 lbs)

Koko Mor Rattanabundit defeats Jaroenporn TKD Muaythai via Knockout (liver shot) at 1:41 of round 2

Kongburapha Thiptamai defeats Nittikorn JP Power via Unanimous Decision (Muay Thai - 113 lbs)

Adam Sor Dechapan defeats Nahyan Mohammed via Split Decision (Muay Thai - 112 lbs)

Isaac Mohammed defeats Antonio Piana via TKO (Referee Stoppage) at 1:37 of Round 2 (Muay Thai - 117 lbs)

Hikaru Furumura defeats Kais Mohammed via KO (Referee Stoppage) at 1:33 of Round 1 (Muay Thai - 128 lbs)

Rifdean Masdor defeats Nongbia LaoLaneXang via TKO (three knockdown rule) at 0:47 of Round 1 (Muay Thai - Atomweight)

Avazbek Kholmirzaev defeats Robson de Oliveira via TKO (Referee Stoppage) at 3:44 of Round 2 (MMA - 128 lbs)

Norika Ryu defeats Zemfira Alieva via submission (Triangle Choke) at 4:53 of Round 2 (MMA - Strawweight)

