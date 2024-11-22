ONE Friday Fights 88 full results and recap: Aslamjon Ortikov stays undefeated after shutting down Pompet

Aslamjon Ortikov kept his undefeated record and his hype train going with another stellar performance in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 88 on Nov. 22 inside 'The Mecca of Muay Thai', Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 21-year-old phenom passed his toughest test to date by outlasting Pompet PK Saenchai in their thrilling 130-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest.

The Uzbekistan striker started his methodical attack by chopping down his Thai foe's legs and mixing it up with pinpoint punches and elbows.

Ortikov scored big when he dropped Pompet with a stern right hand before the opening round ended.

Pompet played the aggressor in the second frame in a bid to bounce back from his rough start.

However, the TC Muaythai and Sport Club Shakhriyor representative was way too crafty and found a home for his overhand right each time the Thai tried to break in.

It was more of the same in the final frame, with Ortikov dictating the fight with sharp elbows and crisp right hands to cruise to another dominant unanimous decision win.

The victory marks Ortikov's sixth straight win in ONE and upped his overall record to a pristine 20-0.

ONE Friday Fights 87 full results

Aslamjon Ortikov defeats Pompet PK Saenchai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 130-pound catchweight)

Sornsueknoi FA Group defeats Sing Sor Chokmeechai via split decision (Muay Thai – 131-pound catchweight)

Theptaksin Sor Sornsing defeats Ivan Buldakov via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 126lbs catchweight)

Apiwat Sor Somnuk defeats Yodkritsada Sor Sommai via majority decision (Muay Thai – 131-pound catchweight)

Kaotaem Fairtex defeats Lamsing Sor Dechapan via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 128-pound catchweight)

Raksaensuk Sor Tor Hiewbangsaen defeats Thapluang Petkiatpet via knockout at 0:42 of round three (Muay Thai – 123-pound catchweight)

Ibragim Abdulmedzhidov defeats Duangsompong Jitmuangnon via knockout at 2:23 of round one (Muay Thai – 138.6-pound catchweight)

Abdelali Zahidi defeats Tun Min Aung via knockout at 2:40 of round two (Muay Thai – 158-pound catchweight)

Hiroki Naruo defeats Zhang Jinhu via TKO at 1:23 of round three (Kickboxing – Flyweight)

Harlysson Nunes defeats Ilyas Eziyeu via TKO at 2:16 of round two (MMA – Bantamweight)

Vladimir Kuchmistyi defeats Craig Hutchison via unanimous decision (Submission Grappling – Lightweight)

The replay of ONE Friday Fights 88 will be available on ONE's official YouTube channel and the ONE Super App. Geo-restrictions may apply.

