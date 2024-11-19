ONE Championship: Full card confirmed for ONE Friday Fights 88 on November 22

ONE Friday Fights 88 is ready to blow the roof off the Lumpinee Stadium with another entertaining card on Nov. 22.

Broadcasting live in Asia primetime in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, the 12-match fight card consists of nine Muay Thai duels and a high-octane affair in kickboxing, submission grappling, and MMA.

Headling the promotion's latest installment of ONE Friday Fights will be a 130-pound catchweight Muay Thai banger between two proven warriors, Pompet PK Saenchai and Aslamjon Ortikov.

The PK Saenchai man has won four of his last six heading into this showdown, and he's ready to go guns blazing again to fire his way to another massive triumph.

Pompet has consistently demonstrated his world-class striking throughout his tenure at ONE Friday Fights, and fans can expect the same from him when he squares off against one of the most hard-hitting fighters from Uzbekistan.

Ortikov has been inching closer to a six-figure deal to compete on the promotion's American primetime cards. The 21-year-old has come out on top in five matches in succession, including a statement knockout of Yodthongthai Sor Sommai this past September.

Though the Sport club Shakhriyor and TC Muaythai man will be ready to let his hands do the talking once more, he cannot sleep on Pompet's ability to withstand damage and counter when it matters most.

On top of this exciting headline attraction, combat sports enthusiasts should be in for a treat this week as striking specialists Theptaksin Sor Sornsing, Kaotaem Fairtex, Duangsompong Jitmuangnon, and Yodkritsada Sor Sommai make their return.

This week's edition of ONE Friday Fights will open with a lightweight submission grappling tie between Vladimir Kuchmistyi and Craig Hutchison.

Meanwhile, an intriguing bantamweight MMA contest (Ilyas Eziev vs. Harlysson Nunes) and a kickboxing flyweight encounter (Zhang Jinhu vs. Hiroki Naruo) wrap up the promotion's return to the Mecca of Muay Thai.

ONE Friday Fights 88 will be available on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel and the ONE Super App. Geo-restrictions may apply.

ONE Friday Fights 88 complete lineup:

Pompet PK Saenchai vs. Aslamjon Ortikov (Muay Thai – 130-pound catchweight)

Sornsueknoi FA Group vs. Sing Sor Chokmeechai (Muay Thai – 131-pound catchweight)

Theptaksin Sor Sornsing vs. Ivan Buldakov (Muay Thai – 126-pound catchweight)

Apiwat Sor Somnuk vs. Yodkritsada Sor Sommai (Muay Thai – 131-pound catchweight)

Kaotaem Fairtex vs. Lamsing Sor Dechapan (Muay Thai – 128-pound catchweight)

Thapluang Petkiatpet vs. Raksaensuk Sor Tor Hiewbangsaen (Muay Thai – 122-pound catchweight)

Duangsompong Jitmuangnon vs. Ibragim Abdulmedzhidov (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Omar Samb vs. Hassan Vahdanirad (Muay Thai – 157-pound catchweight)

Tun Min Aung vs. Abdelali Zahidi (Muay Thai – 158-pound catchweight)

Zhang Jinhu vs. Hiroki Naruo (Kickboxing – flyweight)

Ilyas Eziev vs. Harlysson Nunes (MMA – bantamweight)

Vladimir Kuchmistyi vs. Craig Hutchison (Submission Grappling – lightweight)

