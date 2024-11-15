ONE Friday Fights 87 full results and recap: Kongchai powers his way to victory over Chokpreecha in three-round belter

Kongchai Chanaidonmueang enjoyed a win over Chokpreecha PK Saenchai in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 87. But not before having his defense tested to the fullest against the latter.

Both warriors went to hell and back in this three-round strawweight Muay Thai showdown that rounded off the organization's Asian primetime hit series this past Friday, Nov. 15.

The Sangtiennoi Gym affiliate seemed happy to advance and light his foe inside the pocket. However, he was forced to receive more than he hit whenever they traded leather in the opening three minutes.

With a shift in tactics, the 22-year-old martial artist started to piece together his strategy. He continuously rocked and tagged Chokpreecha behind knees, elbows, and handy combinations to come out on top in the second round.

Still, it was anything but done for the young gun in the ONE Friday Fights 87 main event.

The Thai warrior was up against the PK Saenchai fighter's weapons early in the third frame. But he kept his composure and put his reach advantage to good use, throwing everything but the kitchen sink, to stay in control until the final bell.

After three entertaining stanzas, all three judges at ringside rendered the match in favor of Kongchai, who earned his seventh win on ONE Friday Fights that pushed his overall record to 74-13.

The promotion's latest weekly series inside the Mecca of Muay Thai also saw highlight-reel victories scattered across the card.

Singdomthong Nokjeanladkrabang, Khunpon Or AudUdon, Payaksurin Sit JP, Marvin Dittrich, Kojiro Shiba, Eros Baluyot all enjoyed an early night in the office. At the same time, other names shone in three-round striking clinics.

The ONE Friday Fights 87 replay will be available on the promotion's official YouTube channel and the ONE Super App. Geo-restrictions may apply.

ONE Friday Fights 87 full results

Kongchai Chanaidonmueang beats Chokpreecha PK Saenchai via UD (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Stephen Irvine beats Denkriangkrai Singha Mawynn via UD (Muay Thai – 129-pound catchweight)

Singdomthong Nokjeanladkrabang beats Watcharaphon Singha Mawynn via KO at 1:38 of R1 (Muay Thai – 128-pound catchweight)

Krisana Daodenmuaythai beats Lamnamkhong BS Muaythai via UD (Muay Thai – 140-pound catchweight)

Khunpon Or AudUdon beats Petchayut Nupranburi via TKO at 2:18 of R2 (Muay Thai – 122-pound catchweight)

Payaksurin Sit JP beats Pettapee Rongrienkelasurat via TKO at 1:24 of R3 (Muay Thai – 122-pound catchweight)

Kendu Irving beats Miao Aoqi via UD (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Marvin Dittrich beats Li-Chih Yeh via TKO at 2:59 of R3 (Muay Thai – atomweight)

Kojiro Shiba beats Jamark Cooper via KO at 2:34 of R3 (kickboxing – 120-pound catchweight)

Eros Baluyot beats Changy Kara-Ool via submission at 1:06 of R2 (MMA – strawweight)

Seiya Matsuda beats Rusi Hadzhiev via UD (MMA – featherweight)

