ONE Championship: Full card confirmed for ONE Friday Fights 107 on May 9

ONE Championship returns to Bangkok's historic Lumpinee Stadium on May 9 with another stacked ONE Friday Fights card featuring 12 explosive matchups across Muay Thai and mixed martial arts.

In the main event spotlight, undefeated Uzbek sensation Aslamjon Ortikov puts his perfect resume on the line against Thai slugger Dedduanglek Wankhongohm MBK in a flyweight Muay Thai showdown with massive implications.

The 22-year-old Ortikov has blazed through competition with six consecutive wins on ONE Friday Fights, including three wild finishes against Thailand's top emerging warriors.

Another massive win for the youngster could potentially see him secure a six-figure contract and elevation to the main roster of the world's largest martial arts organization.

Standing in his path is Dedduanglek, a Road to ONE: Thailand winner boasting over 50 professional victories under his belt. The technically gifted Muay Thai secpailsit aims to derail Ortikov's hype train while establishing himself as a true rising star.

Before those two trade leather inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, Junior Fairtex and Vero 'The Kayan Leopard' cross paths in an atomweight Muay Thai tilt.

The 19-year-old Fairtex standout has won all of her assignments at ONE Friday Fights, and she'll look to keep the streak going against the dangerous Myanmarese fighter.

ONE Friday Fights 107 will be available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.

Check out the full card below.

ONE Friday Fights 107 complete lineup:

Aslamjon Ortikov vs. Dedduanglek Wankhongohm MBK (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Junior Fairtex vs. Vero (Muay Thai – atomweight)

Saksri Superlek Muaythai vs. Kayasit Por Prachansi (Muay Thai – 140 pounds)

Pataknin Sinbimuaythai vs. Singtanawat Nokjeanladkrabang (Muay Thai – 127 pounds)

Koko Mor Rattanabundit vs. Jaroenporn TKD Muaythai (Muay Thai – 116 pounds)

Nittikorn JP Power vs. Kongburapha Thiptamai (Muay Thai – 113 pounds)

Nahyan Mohammed vs. Adam Sor Dechapan (Muay Thai – 112 pounds)

Isaac Mohammed vs. Antonio Piana (Muay Thai – 117 pounds)

Kais Mohammed vs. Hikaru Furumura (Muay Thai – 128 pounds)

Rifdean Masdor vs. Nongbia LaoLaneXang (Muay Thai – atomweight)

Avazbek Kholmirzaev vs. Robson de Oliveira (MMA – 128 pounds)

Zemfira Alieva vs. Norika Ryu (MMA – strawweight)

