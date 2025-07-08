Superbon backs Petchtanong to beat Yuki Yoza at ONE Friday Fights 116

The ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, Superbon, is backing his close friend and veteran striker, Petchtanong Petchfergus, to emerge victorious in his high-stakes bantamweight kickboxing joust against Yuki Yoza.

Ad

The pair's three-round war will be part of ONE Friday Fights 116, which takes place inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 18. While speaking to Nick Atkin when asked about the potential outcome between the former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion and Yoza, Superbon said:

"Yes, I think Petchtanong is gonna beat this Japanese and go back to his title."

Yoza, who represents the esteemed Team Vasileus together with Takeru Segawa and Masaaki Noiri, kicked off his promotional tenure with an impressive unanimous decision win over previously undefeated Elbrus Osmanov at ONE Friday Fights 109 this past May.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He's been wanting a chance to fight Jonathan Haggerty for his bantamweight kickboxing gold since he joined the ONE Championship roster.

However, Superbon believes Petchtanong will have it in him to pull an upset and set up a world title battle with the Englishman.

And suppose he was to play the role of the matchmaker. In that case, the 34-year-old believes the hypothetical matchup should take place on the same card as his scheduled world title unification fight against Noiri, ONE 173, inside the Ariake Arena on November 16. He continued in the same interview, saying:

Ad

"I think maybe he can fight the same day as me in Japan. So we can train together and go together, and there'll be plenty of support for us."

Watch his full interview with Nick Atkin here:

Ad

Superbon pumped for chance to thrill the masses in Tokyo

After having a go at two-sport glory in ONE Championship, Superbon is beyond thrilled to return to his domain and show why he's the best kickboxer on planet Earth at ONE 173. While speaking with Atkin, he said:

"I'm excited to get back to kickboxing and to fight. I'm going to prepare hard for the fight, and I think it's going to be exciting for me in Japan."

Ad

His last appearance in the discipline came when he beat Marat Grigorian by unanimous decision to claim the interim gold at ONE Friday Fights 58 in April last year.

He was elevated to the undisputed king of the division because Chingiz Allazov decided to step away from the spotlight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.