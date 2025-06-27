"His kickboxing skills are still quite superior" - Superbon backs close pal Petchtanong to take out Yuki Yoza

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon has thrown his full support behind veteran striker Petchtanong Petchfergus ahead of his high-stakes bantamweight kickboxing joust against Yuki Yoza at ONE Friday Fights 116.

Emanating live from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 18, the six-time kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion squares off against the former K-1 champion in search of a fourth back-to-back win in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Superbon, who's been busy working alongside Trainer Gae at his gym to ensure Petchtanong comes into the contest in top form, expressed unwavering confidence in his compatriot's ability to overcome the ambitious Japanese challenger despite the age difference between the two fighters.

"I believe his kickboxing skills are still quite superior," he told Yai Lamnarai when asked about this matchup. "If you ask me, from my experience, and with it being a three-round fight in kickboxing rules, I don't think anyone in this division can beat Petchtanong, even with his age."

"He trains hard every day," the champion noted, highlighting the work ethic that has allowed the experienced striker to remain competitive against younger, hungrier opponents.

Superbon's confidence appears rooted in his observation of Petchtanong's continued dedication to improvement despite his age.

Indeed, the 39-year-old striking specialist and 359-win veteran, who turns 40 on November 6, has turned back the clock in his past three outings under the ONE Championship spotlight.

The former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion has bagged two solid decision wins over Chinese standout Zhang Chenglong and former ONE world champion Hiroki Akimoto.

More recently, he put Russian ace Alaverdi Ramazanov to sleep via TKO in round two.

On paper, the Superbon Training Camp representative has all the tools needed to make it four triumphs in succession against Yoza, but the Japanese standout has other ideas come fight night.

The Team Vasileus star wants to send Petchtanong to the shadow realm and close in on the current divisional king, Jonathan Haggerty.

ONE Friday Fights 116 will stream live in Asia primetime on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com on Friday, July 18.

Watch his full interview with Yai Lamnarai here:

Superbon booked for world title unification showdown vs Masaaki Noiri in Tokyo

At the official ONE 173 press conference in Tokyo, Japan, this past Tuesday, the promotion confirmed that Superbon and Masaaki Noiri will lock horns in a ONE featherweight kickboxing world title unification showdown in the main event.

This will be the Thai fighter's second appearance of the year after he was stunned by ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai at ONE 170 in January.

Still, he's confident that he will emerge victorious and remind Noiri why he's levels above his nearest competitors.

I have a lot of experience in kickboxing. I’m the best in kickboxing, and I will be the best," Superbon shared moments before sharing an intense face-off with Noiri.

Meanwhile, the Team Vasileus star arrives in the capital city off two highlight-reel performances over Shakir Al-Tekreeti and Tawanchai PK Saenchai this year, the latter of which earned him the interim crown.

The blockbuster spectacle, which takes place inside the iconic Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16, will also feature a ONE heavyweight MMA world championship rematch between defending king 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane and two-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin.

More fights will be added in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA.

