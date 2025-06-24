“I’m the best in kickboxing” - Superbon warns Masaaki Noiri that he’s a completely different monster than Tawanchai 

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon understands why Masaaki Noiri is beaming with confidence ahead of their world title unification war.

After all, he's coming off a career-defining victory over Tawanchai PK Saenchai to capture the interim featherweight kickboxing world championship.

Noiri pulled off one of the biggest upsets in kickboxing history when he destroyed Tawanchai at ONE 172 last March with one of the most memorable comeback knockouts of 2025 thus far.

It's also worth noting that Tawanchai is 2-0 against Superbon, which certainly bodes well for Noiri. On paper, at least.

However, Superbon fired shots against the interim champ, claiming he'll be in for a rude awakening if he believes he already got this in the bag.

"I saw that fight and I think Noiri has a lot more experience, more than Tawanchai in kickboxing," Superbon said during the ONE 173 press conference."

"But against me, it’s different. I have a lot of experience in kickboxing. I’m the best in kickboxing, and I will be the best," he added.

Two of the best 155-pound strikers in the world will headline ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri on Nov. 16, with the victor leaving Japan's Ariake Arena as the undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Masaaki Noiri guarantees an even more exciting showdown vs Superbon

Masaaki Noiri and Tawanchai undoubtedly put on a Fight Of The Year Candidate at ONE 172.

However, as far as the interim featherweight kickboxing king is concerned, fans have seen nothing yet.

As far as the Japanese superstar is concerned, his stylistic clash against the cerebral Superbon will be even more thrilling.

"I'm very excited. I was very excited when I was fighting Tawanchai, even during the match," Masaaki Noiri said during the ONE 173 official press conference. "The fact that I will be fighting against Superbon will be more exciting."

