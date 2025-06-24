"I'm very grateful" - Masaaki Noiri thrilled for marquee showdown with Superbon at ONE 173 in Tokyo

ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri can barely contain his excitement as he prepares for the biggest fight of his career against reigning king Superbon in their highly anticipated unification bout in the main event of ONE 173 in Tokyo.

The Japanese striker is out to make it two wins in a row against Thailand's very best on offer. He's beyond pumped for the opportunity to share the Circle against one of the most successful athletes in the kickboxing realm right in front of his home crowd inside the Ariake Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16.

Trending

"I'm very excited. I was very excited when I was fighting Tawanchai, even during the match," Masaaki Noiri said during the ONE 173 official press conference in Tokyo yesterday. "The fact that I will be fighting against Superbon will be more exciting."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Despite already experiencing the adrenaline rush of competing on a stage like ONE Championship on three occasions, the Team Vasileus star—teammates with Takeru Segawa and Yuki Yoza—knows this upcoming five-round tiff will elevate his excitement to even greater heights.

Above all, there's personal significance to this matchup that extends beyond the Circle for the Japanese striker, who has watched the Superbon Training Camp founder's dominance long before he started his ONE Championship journey.

"He's been there since I first started with ONE Championship, and to be fighting against him on a grand platform, I'm very grateful to everybody who made this happen for me, especially Mr. Chatri [Sityodtong] for making this come true. I’m looking forward to the event."

Noiri booked his ticket to Superbon off a ferocious display at ONE 172 inside Japan's iconic Saitama Super Arena this past March.

The 32-year-old's combinations wrapped things early and ruined Tawanchai's dreams of two-sport glory at the 1:55 mark of the third round.

Masaaki Noiri confident he'd put Superbon to sleep in Tokyo

Of course, fighting in a high-stakes contest in the main event of a card comes with added pressure. However, Masaaki Noiri chooses not to think too much about how things are laid out with his radar fully locked on a victory at ONE 173.

The Team Vasilues warrior and former two-division K-1 champion promises to hold nothing back when he squares off against the Thai on fight night, In a perfect world, Noiri promises another KO-winning performance on Nov. 16.

"Whether it be the main match or not, I don’t think about it when I’m fighting. However, I think there are certain expectations placed on me, and I could promise you that it will end in a knockout, and I imagine myself wearing the belt after the match."

Superbon and Masaaki Noiri's world title unification contest will headline ONE 173 in Tokyo, Japan. More fights will be added to the show in the coming months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.