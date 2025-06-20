Yuki Yoza booked for sophomore outing against Petchtanong at ONE Friday Fights 116

Japanese kickboxing warrior Yuki Yoza is out to build on his impressive debut when he returns to the global stage of ONE Championship for ONE Friday Fights 116 on July 18.

That evening, live from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the 27-year-old squares off against Petchtanong Petchfergus in a bantamweight kickboxing showdown.

Trending

ONE Championship broke the news on their official site earlier today.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The fighting pride of Team Vasileus debuted in style last month at ONE Friday Fights 109 inside the same venue.

Yoza unleashed a flurry of attacking combinations, including spinning and flying attacks, on his way to a dominant unanimous decision triumph over previously undefeated Elbrus Osmanov.

His win earned him the 19th win of his career and pushed his active winning streak to 11 in a row. Now, he's on the hunt for career victory No.20 when he takes to the ring against the former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion.

Petchtanong in fine form heading into massive Yuki Yoza showdown

Petchtanong is by no means an easy assignment. The Superbon Training Camp representative, a former WBC and WBC Muay Thai world champion, brings tonnes of experience into this guaranteed barnburner.

Moreover, he's been firing on all cylinders since suffering a debut defeat to Capitan at ONE: A New Breed III.

The 39-year-old veteran outclassed Zhang Chenglong in September 2021 before taking out a pair of former titleholders, Hiroki Akimoto and Alaverdi Ramazanov, in two of his last outings.

His most impressive win during that stretch came against Ramazanov, whom he TKO'd in the second round of their bantamweight kickboxing joust at ONE Friday Fights 68 last year.

A victory for Yuki Yoza or Petchtanong on fight night should push them straight into the world title picture as divisional king Jonathan Haggerty looks to secure the next title defense of his reign.

ONE Friday Fights 116 will be available live in Asia primetime on July 18 on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the full fight card announcement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.