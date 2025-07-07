"I'm going to show my best there" - Superbon vows to treat Japanese crowd to a vintage performance at ONE 173

The ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon is relishing the opportunity to showcase his technical mastery in front of passionate Japanese MMA fans when he meets interim titleholder Masaaki Noiri at ONE 173 in Tokyo on November 16.

Ad

Their clash, set to headline the promotion's return inside the state-of-the-art Ariake Arena, will determine the one true king of the featherweight kickboxing division.

Ahead of the showdown, the Thai striking maestro expressed genuine excitement about returning to the kickboxing competition after his recent Muay Thai ventures. Superbon told Nick Atkin ahead of his highly anticipated world title unification clash:

"Yeah, I'm excited to get back to kickboxing and to fight. I'm going to prepare hard for the fight, and I think it's going to be exciting for me in Japan."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The 34-year-old's enthusiasm for competing in "The Land of the Rising Sun" stems from one of the world's largest MMA organization's last stop there in March this year.

ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena was a hit among fight fans worldwide. One of the major attractions was the headliner dream super fight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa.

Using that as a gauge of what he can expect at ONE 173, he is highly confident the Japanese crowd will provide another electric atmosphere come November 16.

Ad

He continued by saying:

"The last time I saw Rodtang fight, there were a lot of crazy fans. They support the fighters and like there's a lot and a lot of fans in Japan."

More fights will be added to the card in the coming weeks. As always, stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for any updates.

Watch his full interview with Nick Atkin here:

Ad

Ad

Masaaki Noiri expects to be tested to the fullest vs Superbon

Masaaki Noiri, who earned his ticket to a unification war off a sublime finish of ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai, is fired up to continue his winning streak in Tokyo.

That said, the Team Vasileus star knows he faces an uphill task against someone of Superbon's caliber. During the event's official press conference, he said:

"I think Superbon is a great athlete, and my impression is that he will probably be stronger or more competitive than Tawanchai."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.