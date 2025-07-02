“More competitive than Tawanchai” - Masaaki Noiri expects a war in unification match vs Superbon at ONE 173

Japanese kickboxing superstar and current ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri is expecting nothing less than all-out war when he attempts to unify the division's gold against its reigning king, Superbon.

Noiri earned the right to face Superbon after he knocked out featherweight Muay Thai titleholder Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 170 this past January. The Japanese star believes his upcoming showdown with Superbon later this year will be even tougher.

Addressing the media at a recent press conference in Tokyo, Noiri shared his thoughts on Superbon as compared to his previous foe.

The 32-year-old said:

"I think Superbon is a great athlete, and my impression is that he will probably be stronger or more competitive than Tawanchai."

Noiri and Superbon are set for their highly anticipated world title unification bout, as the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title yearns its permanent owner.

Fans won't have to wait long to see Masaaki Noiri and Superbon throw down in the ONE Championship Circle for all the gold and glory.

Masaaki Noiri and Superbon battle at ONE 173 main event in Tokyo, Japan

Interim featherweight kickboxing titleholder Masaaki Noiri of Japan is set for war against reigning featherweight kickboxing king Superbon in what is one of the year's most anticipated matches.

The two lock horns in the main event at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch from their location, or check local listings for showtimes.

