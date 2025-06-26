“Can’t let your guard down” - Superbon lauds the terrifying power of Team Vasileus’ famed roster of strikers

Superbon knows power when he sees it. The reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion is accustomed to the best fighters hitting the pads with him, and one group of strikers immediately caught his eye the moment he saw them.

In an interview with Yai Lamnarai, Superbon said Team Vasileus stars Takeru Segawa, Masaaki Noiri, and Yuki Yoza hold tremendous power that could knock anyone out in an instant.

The Thai superstar said Takeru's team would often train in his gym, Superbon Training Camp, when they had fights scheduled with ONE Championship in Bangkok. He said:

"Well, generally, kickboxers, especially Japanese fighters, they're all skilled. And Takeru's team used to come to train at my gym before. I see them as a pure kickboxing style. They're already good at leg kicks and punches."

Superbon added:

"All their punches are heavy. With that kickboxing style, you can't let your guard down or underestimate them. They can literally land one punch and put you to sleep, almost every single one of them."

There's no denying that Japan has always produced some of the greatest kickboxers in history, with Takeru already holding that distinction.

Takeru previously held the K-1 Kickboxing super bantamweight, featherweight, and super featherweight titles, making him the only fighter to hold gold across three divisions in the promotion.

Superbon, though, will now face one of Team Vasileus's best fighters.

Noiri, the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion, will face Superbon in a unification match for the division's undisputed crown.

Superbon and Noiri's tussle for the undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world title will feature in the main event of ONE 173 on November 16 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

Tickets for ONE 173 will be available at ePlus.

Watch Superbon's interview below:

Superbon warns Masaaki Noiri that he's levels above Tawanchai in kickboxing

Masaaki Noiri captured the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title when he stopped ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172.

However, Superbon warned the Japanese superstar that kickboxing will always be his domain.

Superbon commended Noiri for his shocking win during the ONE 173 press conference in Tokyo. But, he warned the interim world champion of an impending doom in their unification match.

The ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion said:

"I saw that fight and I think Noiri has a lot more experience, more than Tawanchai in kickboxing. But against me, it’s different. I have a lot of experience in kickboxing. I’m the best in kickboxing, and I will be the best."

