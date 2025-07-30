Superlek answers Yuki Yoza's challenge, fight announced for ONE 173 in Tokyo

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and former bantamweight kickboxing king ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand will make his epic return to action to face the surging Yuki Yoza of Japan.The Kiatmoo9 representative will take on the Japanese veteran in a three-round bantamweight kickboxing spectacle at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will take place live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, November 16.ONE Championship announced the bout through a social media post on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPrior to the bout’s signing, both Superlek and Yoza engaged in a back-and-forth war on social media, and now finally the fight has been made official.Superlek is widely considered one of, if not the best striker in the world pound-for-pound. The Thai superstar has notable victories over Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon, Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty, and ‘The Natural Born Krusher’ Takeru Segawa, among others.Most recently, however, Superlek lost via unanimous decision to now-reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane.Meanwhile, Yoza has been on an absolute tear since joining the world’s largest martial arts organization this past May.Yoza debuted with a decision win over Elbrus Osmanov at ONE Friday Fights 109, and then returned not long after to score a points victory over former bantamweight kickboxing titleholder Petchtanong Petchfergus at ONE Friday Fights 116. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Superlek vs. Yoza showdown promises to deliver epic fireworks at ONE 173 in Tokyo, and fans will not want to miss all the action that goes down.Fans in North America can visit watch.onefc.com or ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch as the event draws near.Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for all the news surrounding this blockbuster fight card.